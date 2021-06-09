Check Out the Father’s Day Goodies from Beacoup Bakery & Cafe

The Goods from Beacoup Bakery & Cafe

Vancouver, BC | Treat dad to some delicious espresso-inspired treats at Beaucoup Bakery this year. The trio of limited edition items include: a Pulled Pork Croissant with housemade espresso BBQ sauce, smoked pulled pork, roasted seeds buttery croissant, topped with smoked paprika and espresso; Cold Brew Coffee, featuring house roasted Vietnamese coffee with coconut rum and coconut cream; and an Almond Espresso Bar with almond praline, espresso, and Valrhona dark chocolate. Pre-order online at www.beaucoupbakery.com. Limited quantities will also be available on Father’s Day weekend.