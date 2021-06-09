Aburi Restaurants Announce Father’s Day Specials from Miku, Minami and Gyoza Bar

The Goods from Aburi Restaurants Canada

Vancouver, BC | At Miku, indulge in Miku’s chef-curated A5 Miyazaki Wagyu Jyu Bento To-Go ($80), featuring A5 Miyazaki wagyu, market vegetables, wasabi pickles, and steam rice. Pre-order now via Tock for pick-up June 18th to 20th. For those dining in, try Miku’s new Westberry Farms Blueberry Mousse Cake. For more information, please visit www.mikurestaurant.com.

At Minami, pre-order the special Minami Shusai Platter ($90) for take-out June 18th to 20th via Tock. Featuring a variety of proteins, from a 10oz Aburi Ribeye Steak with Suntory whisky peppercorn veal jus, Su-Miso Mustard Glazed Half Game Hen, to a 4oz Aburi AAA Sterling Silver Butler Steak, and roasted market vegetables. This platter feeds four to five people. For more information, please visit www.minamirestaurant.com.

At Gyoza Bar, pick-up Gyoza Bar’s popular Platter ($60) filled with delicious eats such as spicy pork ribs, chicken katsu sandwich, ebi fry, char siu skewer, crispy vegetable gyoza, asian slaw, and edamame. Pre-order now via Tock. For more information, please visit www.gyozabar.ca.