Potluck Hawker Eatery Plans Bucketfuls of Joy for Dads This Father’s Day

The GOODS from Potluck Hawker Eatery

Vancouver, BC | This Father’s Day, treat dad to a feast-worthy Southeast Asian meal from Potluck Hawker Eatery (3424 Cambie Street). Available for pick-up from June 19 to 2021, chef-owner Justin Cheung has put together a limited-edition Fried Chicken Joy bucket full of flavourful fried chicken paired with a variety of sides, housemade dipping sauces, and drinks.

“As a dad myself, this Fried Chicken Joy meal is exactly what I would want to eat on Father’s Day,” says Cheung. “It’s easy to enjoy anywhere and can be shared with my family, especially my kids who love finger foods like my fried chicken!”

Potluck’s Fried Chicken Joy Feast ($125, feeds 4 to 6 people) features eight pieces of Classic Coconut Milk Fried Tenders, two pounds of Potluck’s famous Fish Sauce Caramel Chicken Wings, and Salted Egg Yolk Popcorn Chicken. Guests can dip their chicken in four sweet and savoury dipping sauces: black pepper gravy, tamarind sambal, and sweet chili mayo.

Included in the meal are a few of Potluck’s most popular sides: house coleslaw, Malaysian Shaker Fries, Fife Bakery milkbread, and a new creation and staff meal favourite, Filipino Spaghetti filled with Two rivers beef and sliced hot dogs in a savoury tomato sauce sweetened with banana ketchup.

Then, toast to dad with either Thai Ice Tea or a four-pack of Steel & Oak Beer.

Guests can pre-order now via Tock for pick-up on Saturday, June 19 or Sunday, June 20, 2021.

For more information, please follow Potluck Hawker Eatery on Instagram and/or visit its website at www.potluckyvr.ca.

About Potluck Hawker Eatery | Located in Cambie Village, Potluck Hawker Eatery is a Southeast Asian counter-service style restaurant that draws inspiration from the ritual of potlucks, where families spend the day in the kitchen preparing their family’s signature dish and contributing to the table – a coming together of stomach-filling, soul-warming dishes.