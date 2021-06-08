Community News / West Side

Potluck Hawker Eatery Plans Bucketfuls of Joy for Dads This Father’s Day

Portrait

The GOODS from Potluck Hawker Eatery

Vancouver, BC | This Father’s Day, treat dad to a feast-worthy Southeast Asian meal from Potluck Hawker Eatery (3424 Cambie Street). Available for pick-up from June 19 to 2021, chef-owner Justin Cheung has put together a limited-edition Fried Chicken Joy bucket full of flavourful fried chicken paired with a variety of sides, housemade dipping sauces, and drinks.

“As a dad myself, this Fried Chicken Joy meal is exactly what I would want to eat on Father’s Day,” says Cheung. “It’s easy to enjoy anywhere and can be shared with my family, especially my kids who love finger foods like my fried chicken!”

Potluck’s Fried Chicken Joy Feast ($125, feeds 4 to 6 people) features eight pieces of Classic Coconut Milk Fried Tenders, two pounds of Potluck’s famous Fish Sauce Caramel Chicken Wings, and Salted Egg Yolk Popcorn Chicken. Guests can dip their chicken in four sweet and savoury dipping sauces: black pepper gravy, tamarind sambal, and sweet chili mayo.

Included in the meal are a few of Potluck’s most popular sides: house coleslaw, Malaysian Shaker Fries, Fife Bakery milkbread, and a new creation and staff meal favourite, Filipino Spaghetti filled with Two rivers beef and sliced hot dogs in a savoury tomato sauce sweetened with banana ketchup.

Then, toast to dad with either Thai Ice Tea or a four-pack of Steel & Oak Beer.

Guests can pre-order now via Tock for pick-up on Saturday, June 19 or Sunday, June 20, 2021.

For more information, please follow Potluck Hawker Eatery on Instagram and/or visit its website at www.potluckyvr.ca.

About Potluck Hawker Eatery | Located in Cambie Village, Potluck Hawker Eatery is a Southeast Asian counter-service style restaurant that draws inspiration from the ritual of potlucks, where families spend the day in the kitchen preparing their family’s signature dish and contributing to the table – a coming together of stomach-filling, soul-warming dishes.

Potluck Hawker Eatery
3424 Cambie St. | 604-423-9344 | WEBSITE
Potluck Hawker Eatery Plans Bucketfuls of Joy for Dads This Father’s Day
Potluck Hawker Eatery Celebrates Asian Heritage Month With Ultimate Malaysian Eats Mash-Up

There are 0 comments

West Side

Heads Up / Kitsilano

New Exhibit ‘That Which Sustains Us’ Opens This Week at the Museum of Vancouver

This new installation will help us understand how different peoples have interacted with Greater Vancouver's natural environment.

Restaurant Graveyard / South Granville

This Long Gone Vancouver Wine Bar Would Be Packed if It Was Still Around Today

Located at 1459 West Broadway from 2003 to 2012, the award-winning Cru was an inspiration for our Restaurant Graveyard.

You Need To Try This / Kitsilano

You Need to Try This Perfectly Composed ‘Cobb Salad’ at Kitsilano’s Bel Café

The classic is a harmonious thing of grilled chicken, lettuce, chewy bacon, tomato, boiled egg, corn, blue cheese and avocado.

Comfort Food / Kitsilano

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // The Best Biscuit Sandwich in Vancouver Is Kind of Absurd

It's too much to ask of a biscuit to contain such a load and maintain any structural integrity, so embrace the mess.

Heads Up / Kitsilano

Sign Up Now for the Museum of Vancouver’s Artist-Led Natural Dye Workshop

The virtual workshop will focus on two simple at-home processes, including the 'Hapazome' technique of flower and plant pounding.

Opening Soon / Kitsilano

‘Delara’ Restaurant to Launch in Kits This Summer

The new 60 seater from chef Bardia Ilbeiggi (formerly of Farmer's Apprentice, L'Abattoir) will focus on "humble Persian food."

Popular

Opening Soon / Fraserhood

Inside ‘Oh Carolina’, Opening Soon in East Van

The more I get to know about this place the more I'm jealous that it isn't located around the corner from my house.

Community News / Mt. Pleasant

Owners of Ubuntu, Cultivate Tea to Open New Wine Bar Concept In Mount Pleasant

Gunawan and Wang have secured the space at Habitat, Mt. Pleasant’s newest mixed-use development at 2520 Guelph St.

Community News / West End

Beetbox Celebrates International Burger Day With New ‘Beeg Mac’ Burger Feature

Intelligence Briefs

On Fixing an Almost Broken Industry and Ramping Up for the Next Reopening Phase

In her latest read of the food and drink news, Talia finds butchers behaving badly and restaurants enforcing their own rules.

Tea and Two Slices

On Home-Owning Politicians Sucking Hard and Still Drinking In Any Park You Want

In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean Orr questions our urban designers and opens a big book of dark chapters.

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Downtown

Boulevard to Celebrate Father’s Day With Dine-In Service and Provisions To-Go

Community News

Owners of Ubuntu, Cultivate Tea to Open New Wine Bar Concept In Mount Pleasant

Gunawan and Wang have secured the space at Habitat, Mt. Pleasant’s newest mixed-use development at 2520 Guelph St.

Community News / Downtown

Northern Italian-Inspired ‘Giovane Bacaro’ Set to Open This Week

Community News / False Creek

Kasama Chocolate Brings Back Limited Edition ‘Durian Bar’ for Philippine Heritage Month