Owners of Ubuntu, Cultivate Tea to Open New Wine Bar Concept In Mount Pleasant

Vancouver BC | Ubuntu Canteen and Cultivate Tea each bring to the table unique and delectable offerings: Ubuntu Canteen serves delicious dishes that are equal parts comfort food and gourmet, all created with local, organic, sustainable ingredients; Cultivate Tea pours “a curated collection of rare, unique and delicious teas” that transforms the act of drinking the beverage into an art and an experience.

Dishing up something new and exciting, the owners of the two food and drink destinations, Executive Chef David Gunawan and tea connoisseur Jude Wang, have joined forces to open a casual wine bar in the bustling Mount Pleasant neighbourhood. Based on their track records, the new venture is poised for success. Wang has a loyal customer base that eagerly snaps up his products to the point of them regularly selling out. Gunawan has an impressive track record of launching award-winning restaurants that have helped define the city’s culinary landscape: Wildebeest (Best New Restaurant in 2012), Farmer’s Apprentice (Best New Restaurant, Best Casual Restaurant and Restaurant of the Year in 2014), Grapes & Soda (Best Bar in 2018) and Royal Dinette (Best New Restaurant and Chef of the Year in 2019).

It is only fitting that the future endeavour of such renowned operators will be located in a building that is also poised to make its own mark, both in the community and the development arena. Gunawan and Wang have purchased 861 square feet of commercial space at Habitat, Mount Pleasant’s newest mixed-use development located at 2520 Guelph Street (at the corner of East Broadway and Guelph).

Designed by award-winning Formosis Architecture, Habitat consists of 70 modern homes and nine efficient retail units. The vision and intent of Habitat’s developers to create an activated, food-focused laneway featuring smaller, more cost-effective spaces catering to local, independent “foodpreneurs” not only attracts and meets the needs of these businesses, but also creates a unique laneway culture and community vibe. Habitat’s commercial units likewise boast up-to-15-foot ceiling heights, expansive floor-to-ceiling glazing, and patio opportunities (for select units), creating an open and welcoming ambiance, and provide underground commercial parking stalls along with ample street parking, ensuring a convenient experience for both retail owners and customers.

With its diverse mix of shops, restaurants and services, condo developments, pedestrian-friendly streets and accessibility to transit, Mount Pleasant has become one of Vancouver’s fastest-growing neighbourhoods. This vibrant, trendy area is home to some of the city’s best independent boutiques, breweries, cafes, restaurants and lounges.

David Gunawan and Jude Wang’s casual wine bar will undoubtedly be another go-to gem in the hip and happening neighbourhood of Mount Pleasant. Fellow retail establishments set to call Habitat home will be in fine company when Gunawan and Wang’s much-anticipated joint venture opens its doors in mid-2023.

Currently under construction, Habitat’s retail component is now over 60% pre-sold. The remaining retail units present a unique opportunity for restaurateurs to be part of this innovative concept in the heart of Mount Pleasant.

