Community News / Kitsilano

Maenam Offering Pearls of Wisdom for Father’s Day

Portrait

The Goods from Maenam

Vancouver, BC | For the Dad who loves to cook, Chef Angus An has created a Father’s Day gift after his own heart: The Maenam Oyster Kit. This thoughtfully curated gift is just what Dad needs to hone his oyster shucking skills, complete with the necessary tools, easy-to-follow instructions, and all the accoutrements to enjoy the fruits of his labour. Included are 12 fresh BC oysters; garnishes of Nahm Jim, fried shallots, sawtooth coriander, and cilantro; one oyster shucker; and a copy of An’s cookbook, Maenam: A Fresh Approach to Thai Cooking. The cookbook features a step-by-step guide of ‘How to Shuck an Oyster’ and a recipe for Nahm Jim sauce. Priced at $60, The Maenam Oyster Kit is a fun, interactive present that combines an enjoyable skill-building activity with a tasty reward of oysters on the half shell, plus the continued enjoyment of learning how to cook a lifetime’s worth of Thai dishes.

Let Maenam take care of Father’s Day dinner too! Whether enjoyed as a dine-in celebration or a take-home experience, Maenam’s family-style Chef’s Tasting Menus and à la carte dishes are a delicious way to show Dad your love. Tasting Menus are priced at $55 per person with a minimum order of two, and are intended to be served family-style for an authentic Thai dining experience. Maenam’s special Chef’s Tasting Menus accommodate a variety of dietary requirements—omnivore, pescetarian, and vegetarian dinners are all available to go, giving guests the option of dining in the comfort of their own homes. Maenam is also offering its àa la carte menu for those who prefer to choose their own dishes and create their own Thai feast.

A special crab add-on to the Chef’s Tasting Menu is available for Father’s Day. By booking a minimum 24 hours in advance, you can take your family meal to the next level with an impressive west-coast delicacy of Chilled Steamed Crab with ginger-and-truffle sauce ($95).

Reservations and takeout slots are available on a first-come, first-served basis by calling Maenam at 604-730-5579. The Maenam Oyster Kit must be ordered a minimum of 24 hours in advance via direct phone call to the restaurant.

ABOUT MAENAM |From family-style dining to riffs on Thai street food, Chef Angus An’s flagship restaurant balances intensely flavourful ingredients delivered fresh from Thailand with seasonal vegetables, meats, and seafood from trusted local farmers and fishers. Complementing Maenam’s award-winning cuisine is an extensive selection of local and international wines, a well-informed beer list, and a roster of food-friendly signature cocktails.

Since launching in 2009, Maenam has been the perennial winner of Vancouver magazine’s restaurant award for Best Thai. In 2016, Maenam was honoured to win the magazine’s prestigious award for Restaurant of the Year, celebrating the restaurant’s significant influence on Vancouver’s dining culture.

Maenam
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
1938 W. 4th Ave. | 604-730-5579 | WEBSITE
Maenam Offering Pearls of Wisdom for Father’s Day
Bring a Taste of Thailand Home to Mom With Maenam’s Family-Friendly Feasts To Go

There are 0 comments

Kitsilano

Heads Up / Kitsilano

New Exhibit ‘That Which Sustains Us’ Opens This Week at the Museum of Vancouver

This new installation will help us understand how different peoples have interacted with Greater Vancouver's natural environment.

You Need To Try This / Kitsilano

You Need to Try This Perfectly Composed ‘Cobb Salad’ at Kitsilano’s Bel Café

The classic is a harmonious thing of grilled chicken, lettuce, chewy bacon, tomato, boiled egg, corn, blue cheese and avocado.

Comfort Food / Kitsilano

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // The Best Biscuit Sandwich in Vancouver Is Kind of Absurd

It's too much to ask of a biscuit to contain such a load and maintain any structural integrity, so embrace the mess.

Heads Up / Kitsilano

Sign Up Now for the Museum of Vancouver’s Artist-Led Natural Dye Workshop

The virtual workshop will focus on two simple at-home processes, including the 'Hapazome' technique of flower and plant pounding.

Opening Soon / Kitsilano

‘Delara’ Restaurant to Launch in Kits This Summer

The new 60 seater from chef Bardia Ilbeiggi (formerly of Farmer's Apprentice, L'Abattoir) will focus on "humble Persian food."

From The Collection / Kitsilano

FROM THE COLLECTION // Excavated Pieces of BC’s Indigenous History

The Museum of Vancouver's Jasmine Wilson explains how one particular collection connects her to her own personal history.

Popular

Opening Soon / Fraserhood

Inside ‘Oh Carolina’, Opening Soon in East Van

The more I get to know about this place the more I'm jealous that it isn't located around the corner from my house.

Community News / West End

Beetbox Celebrates International Burger Day With New ‘Beeg Mac’ Burger Feature

Community News / Mt. Pleasant

Owners of Ubuntu, Cultivate Tea to Open New Wine Bar Concept In Mount Pleasant

Gunawan and Wang have secured the space at Habitat, Mt. Pleasant’s newest mixed-use development at 2520 Guelph St.

Tea and Two Slices

On Home-Owning Politicians Sucking Hard and Still Drinking In Any Park You Want

In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean Orr questions our urban designers and opens a big book of dark chapters.

10 Places
Picking Grapes / Mt. Pleasant

Picking Grapes With Chris MacKay of Mt. Pleasant’s La Fabrique St-George

The Wine Director and Manager of the new winery and grocery maps out some of her favourite wines of the moment.

Previous
Gastown’s Di Beppe Ristorante on Lookout for Cooks and Dishwasher
Next
Kasama Chocolate Brings Back Limited Edition ‘Durian Bar’ for Philippine Heritage Month

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Mt. Pleasant

Owners of Ubuntu, Cultivate Tea to Open New Wine Bar Concept In Mount Pleasant

Gunawan and Wang have secured the space at Habitat, Mt. Pleasant’s newest mixed-use development at 2520 Guelph St.

Community News / Downtown

Northern Italian-Inspired ‘Giovane Bacaro’ Set to Open This Week

Community News / False Creek

Kasama Chocolate Brings Back Limited Edition ‘Durian Bar’ for Philippine Heritage Month

Community News / Burnaby

Mon Paris Pâtisserie Creating Father’s Day Treats With Dash of Debonair