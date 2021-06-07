Maenam Offering Pearls of Wisdom for Father’s Day

The Goods from Maenam

Vancouver, BC | For the Dad who loves to cook, Chef Angus An has created a Father’s Day gift after his own heart: The Maenam Oyster Kit. This thoughtfully curated gift is just what Dad needs to hone his oyster shucking skills, complete with the necessary tools, easy-to-follow instructions, and all the accoutrements to enjoy the fruits of his labour. Included are 12 fresh BC oysters; garnishes of Nahm Jim, fried shallots, sawtooth coriander, and cilantro; one oyster shucker; and a copy of An’s cookbook, Maenam: A Fresh Approach to Thai Cooking. The cookbook features a step-by-step guide of ‘How to Shuck an Oyster’ and a recipe for Nahm Jim sauce. Priced at $60, The Maenam Oyster Kit is a fun, interactive present that combines an enjoyable skill-building activity with a tasty reward of oysters on the half shell, plus the continued enjoyment of learning how to cook a lifetime’s worth of Thai dishes.

Let Maenam take care of Father’s Day dinner too! Whether enjoyed as a dine-in celebration or a take-home experience, Maenam’s family-style Chef’s Tasting Menus and à la carte dishes are a delicious way to show Dad your love. Tasting Menus are priced at $55 per person with a minimum order of two, and are intended to be served family-style for an authentic Thai dining experience. Maenam’s special Chef’s Tasting Menus accommodate a variety of dietary requirements—omnivore, pescetarian, and vegetarian dinners are all available to go, giving guests the option of dining in the comfort of their own homes. Maenam is also offering its àa la carte menu for those who prefer to choose their own dishes and create their own Thai feast.

A special crab add-on to the Chef’s Tasting Menu is available for Father’s Day. By booking a minimum 24 hours in advance, you can take your family meal to the next level with an impressive west-coast delicacy of Chilled Steamed Crab with ginger-and-truffle sauce ($95).

Reservations and takeout slots are available on a first-come, first-served basis by calling Maenam at 604-730-5579. The Maenam Oyster Kit must be ordered a minimum of 24 hours in advance via direct phone call to the restaurant.

ABOUT MAENAM |From family-style dining to riffs on Thai street food, Chef Angus An’s flagship restaurant balances intensely flavourful ingredients delivered fresh from Thailand with seasonal vegetables, meats, and seafood from trusted local farmers and fishers. Complementing Maenam’s award-winning cuisine is an extensive selection of local and international wines, a well-informed beer list, and a roster of food-friendly signature cocktails.

Since launching in 2009, Maenam has been the perennial winner of Vancouver magazine’s restaurant award for Best Thai. In 2016, Maenam was honoured to win the magazine’s prestigious award for Restaurant of the Year, celebrating the restaurant’s significant influence on Vancouver’s dining culture.