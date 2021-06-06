Community News / Burnaby

Mon Paris Pâtisserie Creating Father’s Day Treats With Dash of Debonair

Portrait

The Goods from Mon Paris Patisserie

Vancouver, BC | Stay-at-home celebrations for Dad might be the plan this Father’s Day, but you can still dress up his dessert. Burnaby’s Mon Paris Pâtisserie is bringing back its popular dapper and decadent Father’s Day treats. On the list are indulgent chocolate cigars filled with rum-infused chocolate ganache, as well as the ‘Best Dad Ever’ Opera Cake, a six-inch square cake spiffed up in a tuxedo and made with coffee-drenched biscuit, and coffee crémeaux and dark-chocolate mousse.

Mon Paris Pâtisserie 2021 Father’s Day Offerings

Best Dad Ever Opera Cake – $45
6” square cake all dressed up in a dapper tuxedo addressed to The Best Dad Ever: coffee-drenched biscuit and coffee crémeaux, dark-chocolate mousse.

Chocolate Cigars (4 in a pack) – $22
Convincing replicas, these chocolate cigars are a real treat, filled with rum-infused dark-chocolate ganache.

Father’s Day Gift Set – $62
Best Dad Ever Opera Cake and Chocolate Cigars duo.

Mon Paris Pâtisserie’s delicious chocolates and decadent desserts made just for Dad can now be pre ordered online at monparis.ca/fathers-day for pickup or delivery on June 19 and 20, 2021. Choose to either pick up at the Burnaby shop (4396 Beresford Street) or have your order delivered* straight to Dad’s door.

*Delivery is available to Burnaby, New Westminster, Vancouver and North Vancouver for a flat delivery fee of $12.

About Elena Krasnova, Mon Paris Pâtisserie | Born in Russia, Chef Elena moved to Vancouver in her early twenties where she attended university and earned several degrees—including accounting—prior to pursuing a career in pastry. Realizing that number crunching wasn’t for her, she plunged into her true passion and moved to Paris to study at the famed Ferrandi L’École de Gastronomie before working at France’s oldest and most storied pâtisserie, Dalloyau. Elena brought her international experience home to B.C. with the launch of Mon Paris Pâtisserie in January 2017.

Mon Paris Pâtisserie
Neighbourhood: Burnaby
4396 Beresford St. | 604-564-5665 | WEBSITE
Mon Paris Pâtisserie Creating Father’s Day Treats With Dash of Debonair
Mon Paris Pâtisserie Creates Unique Chocolate Delights for Moms

There are 0 comments

Burnaby

Craft Beer Atlas of Vancouver / Burnaby

CRAFT BEER ATLAS // Something New Is Boldly Brewing in South Burnaby

On sunny days, Studio’s close proximity to the Royal Oak skytrain and Deer Lake Park attracts the city's park-drinking ilk.

From The Collection / Burnaby

FROM THE COLLECTION // A Memento of Grouse Mountain From a Bygone Era

David Kloepfer, Library Assistant at SFU Library Special Collections and Rare Books, shares a postcard he recently discovered...

Diner / Burnaby

One of BC’s Top Restaurants Set to Close Due to Massive Rent Increase

The award-winning PearTree - a fixture for 23 years - was a driving force in the development of British Columbia's culinary identity.

Comfort Food / Burnaby

The Comfort Food Guide to Vancouver: Prawn and Chicken Paella From the ‘Paella Guys’

The sublimely saffron-y rice feast is one of the world's most impactful food experiences, and this stuff is straight out of a Valencian sunset.

11 Places
The Dishes / Burnaby

Jesse Neate Does ‘The Dishes’

We ask Jesse Neate, Retail Operations Leader for JJ Bean, to take us on a personal culinary tour of Vancouver…

View From Your Window / Burnaby

The View From Your Window #202

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Popular

Opening Soon / Fraserhood

Inside ‘Oh Carolina’, Opening Soon in East Van

The more I get to know about this place the more I'm jealous that it isn't located around the corner from my house.

Community News / West End

Beetbox Celebrates International Burger Day With New ‘Beeg Mac’ Burger Feature

Tea and Two Slices

On Home-Owning Politicians Sucking Hard and Still Drinking In Any Park You Want

In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean Orr questions our urban designers and opens a big book of dark chapters.

Community News / Mt. Pleasant

Owners of Ubuntu, Cultivate Tea to Open New Wine Bar Concept In Mount Pleasant

Gunawan and Wang have secured the space at Habitat, Mt. Pleasant’s newest mixed-use development at 2520 Guelph St.

10 Places
Picking Grapes / Mt. Pleasant

Picking Grapes With Chris MacKay of Mt. Pleasant’s La Fabrique St-George

The Wine Director and Manager of the new winery and grocery maps out some of her favourite wines of the moment.

Previous
Inside ‘Oh Carolina’, Opening Soon in East Van
Next
Gastown’s Di Beppe Ristorante on Lookout for Cooks and Dishwasher

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Mt. Pleasant

Owners of Ubuntu, Cultivate Tea to Open New Wine Bar Concept In Mount Pleasant

Gunawan and Wang have secured the space at Habitat, Mt. Pleasant’s newest mixed-use development at 2520 Guelph St.

Community News / Downtown

Northern Italian-Inspired ‘Giovane Bacaro’ Set to Open This Week

Community News / False Creek

Kasama Chocolate Brings Back Limited Edition ‘Durian Bar’ for Philippine Heritage Month

Community News / Kitsilano

Maenam Offering Pearls of Wisdom for Father’s Day