Mon Paris Pâtisserie Creating Father’s Day Treats With Dash of Debonair

The Goods from Mon Paris Patisserie

Vancouver, BC | Stay-at-home celebrations for Dad might be the plan this Father’s Day, but you can still dress up his dessert. Burnaby’s Mon Paris Pâtisserie is bringing back its popular dapper and decadent Father’s Day treats. On the list are indulgent chocolate cigars filled with rum-infused chocolate ganache, as well as the ‘Best Dad Ever’ Opera Cake, a six-inch square cake spiffed up in a tuxedo and made with coffee-drenched biscuit, and coffee crémeaux and dark-chocolate mousse.

Mon Paris Pâtisserie 2021 Father’s Day Offerings

Best Dad Ever Opera Cake – $45

6” square cake all dressed up in a dapper tuxedo addressed to The Best Dad Ever: coffee-drenched biscuit and coffee crémeaux, dark-chocolate mousse.

Chocolate Cigars (4 in a pack) – $22

Convincing replicas, these chocolate cigars are a real treat, filled with rum-infused dark-chocolate ganache.

Father’s Day Gift Set – $62

Best Dad Ever Opera Cake and Chocolate Cigars duo.

Mon Paris Pâtisserie’s delicious chocolates and decadent desserts made just for Dad can now be pre ordered online at monparis.ca/fathers-day for pickup or delivery on June 19 and 20, 2021. Choose to either pick up at the Burnaby shop (4396 Beresford Street) or have your order delivered* straight to Dad’s door.

*Delivery is available to Burnaby, New Westminster, Vancouver and North Vancouver for a flat delivery fee of $12.

About Elena Krasnova, Mon Paris Pâtisserie | Born in Russia, Chef Elena moved to Vancouver in her early twenties where she attended university and earned several degrees—including accounting—prior to pursuing a career in pastry. Realizing that number crunching wasn’t for her, she plunged into her true passion and moved to Paris to study at the famed Ferrandi L’École de Gastronomie before working at France’s oldest and most storied pâtisserie, Dalloyau. Elena brought her international experience home to B.C. with the launch of Mon Paris Pâtisserie in January 2017.