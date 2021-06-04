Opportunity Knocks / East Vancouver

Whiskey Six BBQ Looking to ‘Beef Up’ Their Back of House Staff

Portrait

The Goods from Whiskey Six BBQ

Vancouver, BC | Whiskey Six BBQ is looking for an experienced and hard working, part-time line cook for our busy kitchen.

The position starts at 12-16 hours per week and offers competitive wages. Medical/dental benefits are also available for full-time employees. The wage can increase quickly with experience and added responsibilities.

Applicants should have multiple years of kitchen experience, be a great team player, have effective communication skills, and be able to process basic payments for take-out orders.

Please send your resume and current phone number to Chef Marc at marc@whiskeysixbbq.com.

Whiskey Six BBQ
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
826 Renfrew St. | 604-428-4050 | WEBSITE
Whiskey Six BBQ Looking to ‘Beef Up’ Their Back of House Staff
TAKE THIS OUT // Fifteen Decadent Dishes and Platters to Take Home This Weekend

There are 0 comments

East Vancouver

Opening Soon / Fraserhood

Inside ‘Oh Carolina’, Opening Soon in East Van

The more I get to know about this place the more I'm jealous that it isn't located around the corner from my house.

Cool Things We Want / Strathcona

We Want a Sixpack of Strathcona Beer Company’s New Colour-Coded Lager

Each can is outfitted with one of a dozen different coloured mascots, which makes it easy to keep track of yours.

Diner / Chinatown

New ‘Irish Heather Shebeen’ Taking Shape on East Georgia Street

Sean Heather's move from the heart of Gastown to the edge of Chinatown is looking good and getting closer to launch.

You Need To Try This / Chinatown

You Need to Try This Cereal Milk Cream-Filled Donut in Chinatown

This delicious pleasure was not as jarringly sweet as I half expected, and not at all reminiscent of a morning bowl of cereal.

You Need To Try This / Commercial Drive

You Need to Try This Delicious Handheld at East Van’s New ‘Vennie’s Sub Shop’

The meatloaf in this Livia potato bunned beauty is classically glazed and smeared with a sauce reminiscent of Triple-O's.

Opening Soon / Chinatown

New Dumpling Shop ‘BLND TGER’ to Launch in Chinatown this Summer

Three first timers are creating something that will amount to more than it outwardly seems in the old Mamie Taylor's space.

Popular

Op-Ed

10 Things Your Server Needs You to Know About Dining in Restaurants Again

We know everyone is keen to dine inside again, but this is by no means a return to normal. Let these golden rules guide you...

Tea and Two Slices

On Home-Owning Politicians Sucking Hard and Still Drinking In Any Park You Want

In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean Orr questions our urban designers and opens a big book of dark chapters.

Opening Soon / Fraserhood

Inside ‘Oh Carolina’, Opening Soon in East Van

The more I get to know about this place the more I'm jealous that it isn't located around the corner from my house.

Restaurant Graveyard / West End

Remembering the West End’s ‘South of the Border’ Shrine to Margaritas and Good Times

Located at the top of Davie Street's west slope, Lolita's served an industry crowd for a dozen years before closing in 2017.

94 Places
Restaurant Graveyard

Vancouver’s Restaurant Graveyard

With the help of many diners and restaurant industry veterans, we bring you this growing token of remembrance!

Previous
Railtown Catering’s ‘Parisian Picnic’ Spotlights Classics from City of Lights
Next
North Van’s ‘Farina a Legna’ on Hunt for Sous Chef

Opportunity Knocks

See more from Opportunity Knocks
Opportunity Knocks / North Vancouver

North Van’s ‘Farina a Legna’ on Hunt for Sous Chef

Opportunity Knocks / Gastown

Gastown’s ‘Pourhouse’ Looking to Add to Close-Knit FOH and Kitchen Teams

Opportunity Knocks / Chinatown

Nancy Go Yaya Looking to Hire Full Time Day Cook

Opportunity Knocks / Kitsilano

The Ellis Kitsilano Seeks Server With Experience