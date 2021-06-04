Whiskey Six BBQ Looking to ‘Beef Up’ Their Back of House Staff

The Goods from Whiskey Six BBQ

Vancouver, BC | Whiskey Six BBQ is looking for an experienced and hard working, part-time line cook for our busy kitchen.

The position starts at 12-16 hours per week and offers competitive wages. Medical/dental benefits are also available for full-time employees. The wage can increase quickly with experience and added responsibilities.

Applicants should have multiple years of kitchen experience, be a great team player, have effective communication skills, and be able to process basic payments for take-out orders.

Please send your resume and current phone number to Chef Marc at marc@whiskeysixbbq.com.