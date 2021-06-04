Railtown Catering’s ‘Parisian Picnic’ Spotlights Classics from City of Lights

Community News / Railtown Japantown

Vancouver, BC | While Paris this summer might not be an option, Railtown Catering’s, latest offering, the Parisian Picnic, fills the void with an assortment of picnic-perfect Parisian bites. Appropriate for date night or a family affair, this offering comes complete with all those nostalgic classics one would have on their must-eat list while in Paris. Approachable yet decadent, this treat is perfect for summer grazing.

Components include house made baguette, which provides the perfect vessel for a French Country Pâté. Chef Dan Olson balances the richness of the pâté with a punch of acidity from pickled cherries, crunchy toasted pistachios, and sweet red fruit jelly. A picturesque Niçoise Salad with seared albacore tuna and fragrant tarragon dressing will pop perfectly on one’s picnic table. Mandatory components on the French table include cheeses and fruits, which Olson has assembled a thoughtful assortment to indulge in. For dessert, an authentic almond-speckled Paris Brest awaits patrons with an irresistible praline crème mousseline interior.

Parisian Picnic

French Country Pâté
Pickled Cherries, Toasted Pistachios, Red Fruit Jelly, House Made Baguette

Niçoise Salad Mixed
Greens, Seared Albacore Tuna, Green Beans, Tomato, Egg, New Potatoes, Olives, Tarragon Dressing

Selection of French Cheeses & Fresh Fruit

Paris Brest

The Parisian Picnic is available from $69.00, which serves two to four people. The package can be ordered online here or by calling 604-568-8811.

Add-on options include a pastry box complete with assorted mini pastries and butter croissants, an assortment of quiche and also exotic fruits. Railtown Catering has also made available a collection of both French and BC wines to complete the experience. A Beaujolais works very well here; the Gamay-based wine is made perfect for casual summer dining. The light-bodied and brightly acidic red balances the rich components of the package perfectly.

About Railtown Cafe and Catering | Led by Chef/Partners Dan Olson and Tyler Day Railtown Cafe and Railtown Catering offers a signature combination of classical French technique and inspired West Coast style. Since the flagship opening of Railtown Cafe in 2012 in the historic Railtown neighbourhood, the company has expanded to serving healthy and delicious food in three more locations; Main Street, Granville Street, and Howe Street. Through Railtown Catering, personalized food and beverage menus and event services are available for a wide array of private and corporate functions as well as daily office deliveries throughout Vancouver. Whatever the celebration or location, Railtown’s friendly and intuitive team of chefs, event planners, and elite service staff have earned a reputation for creativity, innovation, and finesse by delivering a refined, first-class experience from start to finish.

