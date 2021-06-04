Pre-Orders for Edge Catering’s Father’s Day Offerings Now Open

The Goods from Edge Catering
Vancouver, BC | Now that Mother’s Day is over, it’s time to give “Dad’s” day the attention it deserves. This year, Edge Catering is serving up a gourmet menu that we created just for Father’s Day, that the “Dad” in your life is sure to love. Let Dad spend less time over the grill, and more time hanging out with his favourite people.
Don’t forget about the beverages – we are offering both local craft beer AND gin and tonic cocktail packages to go along with your meals! And did we mention that every Father’s Day package will be packed in a complimentary Edge Catering cooler bag to enjoy all summer long?
Order by 4pm Wed., June 16th. Pickup 10am – 4pm Saturday, June 19th.
Father’s Day Menu:
Father’s Favourite Fare (serves 4), $150
BBQ Beef Ribs (1kg)
Sweet & Spicy Chicken Quarters (8 pcs)
Double Smoked Bacon Mac & Cheese
Shaved and Chopped Vegetable Salad
Jalapeno Corn bread
Lemon Meringue Pie (Serves 8)
Father’s Day BBQ Burger Box (serves 4), $130
AAA Canadian Ground Chuck Patties, brioche buns and all the fixins
Twice Baked Stuffed Potato – cheese, bacon, green onions
Roasted Corn Cob
Kale Coleslaw
Chocolate Stout Brownie – vanilla chantilly cream
A la Carte (per 4 serving)
BBQ Beef Ribs $36
Sweet & Spicy Chicken Quarters $32
Double Smoked Bacon Mac & Cheese $22
Double Stuffed Potato – cheese, bacon, green onion $25
Whole Lemon Meringue Pie (Serves 8) $32
Add-ons
Local Craft Beer
Choose from 4 pack 33 Acres California Common or Parallel 49 Lager, $15
*SOLD only with ordered Father’s Day package
Father’s Fave Gin and Tonic Kit, $20
All the ingredients for a great G & T – Bombay Sapphire gin ( 2 x 50 ml) , tonic water, fresh and candied citrus, fresh herb garnish – makes 2 drinks ( 2 x 2oz). Gift packaged
*SOLD only with ordered Father’s Day package.
