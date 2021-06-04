Pre-Orders for Edge Catering’s Father’s Day Offerings Now Open

The Goods from Edge Catering

Vancouver, BC | Now that Mother’s Day is over, it’s time to give “Dad’s” day the attention it deserves. This year, Edge Catering is serving up a gourmet menu that we created just for Father’s Day, that the “Dad” in your life is sure to love. Let Dad spend less time over the grill, and more time hanging out with his favourite people.

Don’t forget about the beverages – we are offering both local craft beer AND gin and tonic cocktail packages to go along with your meals! And did we mention that every Father’s Day package will be packed in a complimentary Edge Catering cooler bag to enjoy all summer long?

Order by 4pm Wed., June 16th. Pickup 10am – 4pm Saturday, June 19th.

Father’s Day Menu:

Father’s Favourite Fare (serves 4), $150 BBQ Beef Ribs (1kg)

Sweet & Spicy Chicken Quarters (8 pcs)

Double Smoked Bacon Mac & Cheese

Shaved and Chopped Vegetable Salad

Jalapeno Corn bread

Lemon Meringue Pie (Serves 8)

Father’s Day BBQ Burger Box (serves 4), $130 AAA Canadian Ground Chuck Patties, brioche buns and all the fixins

Twice Baked Stuffed Potato – cheese, bacon, green onions

Roasted Corn Cob

Kale Coleslaw

Chocolate Stout Brownie – vanilla chantilly cream

A la Carte (per 4 serving) BBQ Beef Ribs $36

Sweet & Spicy Chicken Quarters $32

Double Smoked Bacon Mac & Cheese $22

Double Stuffed Potato – cheese, bacon, green onion $25

Whole Lemon Meringue Pie (Serves 8) $32