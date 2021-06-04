Community News / Downtown

Oakridge at Pac Rim Patio Offers a Fresh Concept for Al Fresco Dining

Portrait

The GOODS from Fairmont Pacific Rim

Vancouver, BC | Fairmont Pacific Rim has partnered with Oakridge and Westbank, to offer a unique outdoor pop-up patio experience this summer.

The hotel plaza reflects the design for the 10-acre park at Oakridge Park, inspired in equal parts by the rice terraces of Southeast Asia and the coastal temperate rainforests of British Columbia. The grassy patio is defined by distinct, carved hills creating topographic forms, with more than 50 seats, accented by individual fire pits, lounge areas, and umbrella topped tables.

Fairmont Pacific Rim’s Executive Chef Damon Campbell’s new food truck stands centre stage, serving a playful menu of appetizers to mains with ever-changing desserts. Guests can choose from options including the Spicy Tuna Hand Roll, Asian Crunch Noodle Salad, or the Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich, all dressed to go and ready to enjoy outdoors. To accompany the menu, award-winning Creative Beverage Director Grant Sceney has assembled a line-up of handcrafted cocktails for the patio, alongside some of Strathcona’s most popular craft beers, and a wine list featuring rosé from cult-favourite BC vineyards and Old World classics.

The patio will also feature several of the Fleurs de Villes ROSÉ installations taking over the city as of June 11, with three ‘flower bombs’ enhancing the food truck and the hotel entrance.

“We are excited to welcome guests back to the front plaza for our second summer pop-up patio,” said Regional Vice President and Fairmont Pacific Rim General Manager, Jens Moesker. “Hotel guests and locals alike can experience the patio and enjoy some of Chef Damon Campbell’s fare with cocktails and live music among other summer programming.”

Open seven days a week from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with live music on Sundays through Wednesdays from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and on Thursdays through Saturdays from 12:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. House Concepts will be hosting fitness classes on June 12 for Global Wellness Day and Fleurs de Villes ROSÉ will present a pop-up flower market this June. Additional programming will be announced throughout the summer.

“When we first envisioned Shaw Tower and then a few years later, the Pacific Rim, we always had great ambitions for the plaza,” said Westbank Founder, Ian Gillespie. “These ambitions started to manifest themselves when we collaborated with Omer Arbel on his light installation, 16.480 and layering on the landscape that we are creating at Oakridge Park, brings it all together. Our ambition, always, was that the lobby of the Pacific Rim would become Vancouver’s living room. In that same spirit, the plaza becomes Vancouver’s patio. I hope people enjoy it.”

Seating is available on a first come first serve basis with take away available through Ritual. Activities are weather dependent with updates shared in real time on Fairmont Pacific Rim’s Facebook page and Instagram stories. Rain or shine, The Lobby Lounge and RawBar is open for daily service.

Canadian residents looking to make the most of the patio can enjoy the Stay Local offer which includes a $25 dining credit that can be used at all of the outlets at Fairmont Pacific Rim, including the Oakridge at Pac Rim Patio.

About Fairmont Pacific Rim | Fairmont Pacific Rim – Vancouver’s definitive luxury hotel – was rated the World’s Best Business Hotel by Condé Nast Traveler readers and awarded the coveted Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star and AAA Five Diamond Ratings. This ultramodern downtown hotel offers unobstructed mountain and harbour views, combining the best of the Pacific Rim in its architecture and décor. The hotel features three eclectic dining destinations, resort-style Willow Stream Spa, rooftop pool deck, lavish guestrooms, and a variety of the city’s most luxurious suites.

Fairmont Pacific Rim
Neighbourhood: Downtown
1038 Canada Pl, Vancouver, BC V6C 0B9, Canada | 604-695-5300 | WEBSITE
Oakridge at Pac Rim Patio Offers a Fresh Concept for Al Fresco Dining
Fairmont Pacific Rim Announces Appointment of Kate Siegel as New Executive Pastry Chef

There are 0 comments

Downtown

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

The Beautiful but Haunted Vancouver Restaurant That Never Lived Up to Its Potential

Century was a 'Modern Latin Cowboy' themed restaurant located in the old Lola’s/Ballantyne’s address at 432 Richards Street.

Opening Soon / Downtown

Hidden Patio Project ‘Chupito’ Opening Soon

Located behind the original La Taqueria address, the new cocktail-forward project will have its own menus and identity.

Cool Things We Want / Downtown

We Want to Luxuriate in These New ‘Sangre De Fruta’ Inspired Spa Treatments

While searching for original and escapist ways to take care of our personal wellness (and sanity), we could think of nothing more indulgent than putting in a bit of time at the spa.

Downtown

Treat Mom to a Very Special Dinner From Hy’s and Gotham Steakhouse

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

Remembering One of Vancouver’s Longest Running Restaurant Institutions

La Bodega was a Howe Street fixture from 1971 to 2014, serving up Spanish classic like albondigas and pitchers of sangria.

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

This Long-Gone Restaurant Was Key to the Development of Vancouver’s Craft Beer Scene

The list of brewers who developed their skills at this restaurant speaks to the evolution of the Lower Mainland's craft beer scene.

Popular

Op-Ed

10 Things Your Server Needs You to Know About Dining in Restaurants Again

We know everyone is keen to dine inside again, but this is by no means a return to normal. Let these golden rules guide you...

Tea and Two Slices

On Home-Owning Politicians Sucking Hard and Still Drinking In Any Park You Want

In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean Orr questions our urban designers and opens a big book of dark chapters.

Opening Soon / Fraserhood

Inside ‘Oh Carolina’, Opening Soon in East Van

The more I get to know about this place the more I'm jealous that it isn't located around the corner from my house.

Restaurant Graveyard / West End

Remembering the West End’s ‘South of the Border’ Shrine to Margaritas and Good Times

Located at the top of Davie Street's west slope, Lolita's served an industry crowd for a dozen years before closing in 2017.

94 Places
Restaurant Graveyard

Vancouver’s Restaurant Graveyard

With the help of many diners and restaurant industry veterans, we bring you this growing token of remembrance!

Previous
We Want a Sixpack of Strathcona Beer Company’s New Colour-Coded Lager
Next
Inside ‘Oh Carolina’, Opening Soon in East Van

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Railtown Japantown

Railtown Catering’s ‘Parisian Picnic’ Spotlights Classics from City of Lights

Community News / East Vancouver

Pre-Orders for Edge Catering’s Father’s Day Offerings Now Open

Community News / Kitsilano

The Lazy Gourmet Announces Hearty Celebration for All Dads

Community News / East Vancouver

Odd Society Spirits Releases ‘Boneyard Whisky’ In Time for Father’s Day Gifting