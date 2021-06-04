Oakridge at Pac Rim Patio Offers a Fresh Concept for Al Fresco Dining

The GOODS from Fairmont Pacific Rim

Vancouver, BC | Fairmont Pacific Rim has partnered with Oakridge and Westbank, to offer a unique outdoor pop-up patio experience this summer.

The hotel plaza reflects the design for the 10-acre park at Oakridge Park, inspired in equal parts by the rice terraces of Southeast Asia and the coastal temperate rainforests of British Columbia. The grassy patio is defined by distinct, carved hills creating topographic forms, with more than 50 seats, accented by individual fire pits, lounge areas, and umbrella topped tables.

Fairmont Pacific Rim’s Executive Chef Damon Campbell’s new food truck stands centre stage, serving a playful menu of appetizers to mains with ever-changing desserts. Guests can choose from options including the Spicy Tuna Hand Roll, Asian Crunch Noodle Salad, or the Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich, all dressed to go and ready to enjoy outdoors. To accompany the menu, award-winning Creative Beverage Director Grant Sceney has assembled a line-up of handcrafted cocktails for the patio, alongside some of Strathcona’s most popular craft beers, and a wine list featuring rosé from cult-favourite BC vineyards and Old World classics.

The patio will also feature several of the Fleurs de Villes ROSÉ installations taking over the city as of June 11, with three ‘flower bombs’ enhancing the food truck and the hotel entrance.

“We are excited to welcome guests back to the front plaza for our second summer pop-up patio,” said Regional Vice President and Fairmont Pacific Rim General Manager, Jens Moesker. “Hotel guests and locals alike can experience the patio and enjoy some of Chef Damon Campbell’s fare with cocktails and live music among other summer programming.”

Open seven days a week from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with live music on Sundays through Wednesdays from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and on Thursdays through Saturdays from 12:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. House Concepts will be hosting fitness classes on June 12 for Global Wellness Day and Fleurs de Villes ROSÉ will present a pop-up flower market this June. Additional programming will be announced throughout the summer.

“When we first envisioned Shaw Tower and then a few years later, the Pacific Rim, we always had great ambitions for the plaza,” said Westbank Founder, Ian Gillespie. “These ambitions started to manifest themselves when we collaborated with Omer Arbel on his light installation, 16.480 and layering on the landscape that we are creating at Oakridge Park, brings it all together. Our ambition, always, was that the lobby of the Pacific Rim would become Vancouver’s living room. In that same spirit, the plaza becomes Vancouver’s patio. I hope people enjoy it.”

Seating is available on a first come first serve basis with take away available through Ritual. Activities are weather dependent with updates shared in real time on Fairmont Pacific Rim’s Facebook page and Instagram stories. Rain or shine, The Lobby Lounge and RawBar is open for daily service.

Canadian residents looking to make the most of the patio can enjoy the Stay Local offer which includes a $25 dining credit that can be used at all of the outlets at Fairmont Pacific Rim, including the Oakridge at Pac Rim Patio.

About Fairmont Pacific Rim | Fairmont Pacific Rim – Vancouver’s definitive luxury hotel – was rated the World’s Best Business Hotel by Condé Nast Traveler readers and awarded the coveted Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star and AAA Five Diamond Ratings. This ultramodern downtown hotel offers unobstructed mountain and harbour views, combining the best of the Pacific Rim in its architecture and décor. The hotel features three eclectic dining destinations, resort-style Willow Stream Spa, rooftop pool deck, lavish guestrooms, and a variety of the city’s most luxurious suites.