Odd Society Spirits Releases ‘Boneyard Whisky’ In Time for Father’s Day Gifting

Vancouver, BC Odd Society Spirits saved the best for last in order to create Boneyard Whisky. With a nod to the Solera process of fractionally blending alcohol like wine and sherry in such a way that the finished product is a mixture of ages, Odd Society Spirits collected a litre of whisky from every bottling session since 2016 and saved the blend in one single cask.

Boneyard is an archive of Odd Society history—a testament to its whisky heritage. Rye, single malt and maple whiskies were all married together with the oldest addition being over seven years old and the youngest being four. Odd Society invites you to drink to the past and dream of the future with the release of Boneyard; a wonderfully unique, complex, rich and lingeringly delightful whisky.

Boneyard will be released on Thursday, June 3 at 3pm exclusively at the distillery. A small allotment of bottles will be available online at shop.oddsocietyspirits.com as of Sunday, June 6 to provide an opportunity for those who are unable to visit the distillery in person to purchase a bottle.

With only 150 bottles of Boneyard available, Odd Society encourages eager whisky lovers to arrive at 3pm on Thursday, June 3 to secure a bottle. Boneyard is priced at $89 inclusive of tax and deposit, and limited to two bottles per person. The distillery is unable to accommodate holds or advance purchases.

Odd Society Spirits
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
1725 Powell St. | 604-559-6745 | WEBSITE
