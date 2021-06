The GOODS from Nancy Go-Yaya

Vancouver, BC | We are a soon to open Singaporean-inspired cafe and wine bar located in the heart of Chinatown and brought to you by the team behind the award-winning Bao Bei Chinese Brasserie and Kissa Tanto. We are looking to hire a strong, positive, and self-motivated day time cook for breakfast and lunch hours. Full-time shifts. 5 days a week. Salaried position plus tips. If interested, please email Jian at jian @ nancygoyaya.com