Gastown’s ‘Pourhouse’ Looking to Add to Close-Knit FOH Team

Vancouver, BC | Embracing the sublime pleasure of drink, the joy of good food and the comfort of family – Pourhouse is the embodiment of a passion for sharing the simple indulgences of life with friends.

We are currently looking for a server and a bartender to join our close-knit team.

What we offer:
Industry standard hourly rate + tips/daily meal/staff discount across all of our locations (Di Beppe, Ask for Luigi, Pizzeria Farina, Farina a Legna and Giovane) /benefits after 6 months of continuous employment/ growth potential.

Position: Server (4 shifts/week)

Job Requirements: Minimum 6 months experience in serving position. Fast pace and attention to detail is a must. Applicants will be interviewed on their cocktail knowledge, specifically and should be able to recommend classics in the interview process based on the preferences given.

Role and responsibilities: Drive sales through curating guest experiences based on assessing their needs and preferences and recommending the perfect products. Assist in all areas of service including interacting with guests, greeting, seating, running, clearing, re-setting, managing reservations, billing, taking payments, processing take-out orders, handling delivery services and supporting the team wherever necessary to create flawless and memorable guest experiences.

*Must have Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday availability.*

Position: Bartender (4-5 shifts/week)

Job Requirements: Minimum 6 months experience in a bartending position. A passion for cocktails, cocktail history and hospitality is a must. You will require your own bar tools. Applicants will be interviewed on their cocktail knowledge, specifically and should be able to recommend classics in the interview process based on the preferences given. This is a junior position moving into a senior position as proficiency is demonstrated and shifts become available. Day time availability is a requirement, as well as Fri/Sat evenings.

Role and responsibilities: Prepare cocktails to the highest standard, provide exceptional hospitality throughout the restaurant, work with the bar team to research, test, and develop new cocktails and recipes. Drive sales through curating guest experiences based on assessing their needs and preferences and recommending the perfect products. Assist in all areas of service when needed including interacting with guests, greeting, seating, running, clearing, re-setting, managing reservations, billing, taking payments, processing take-out orders, handling delivery services and supporting the team wherever necessary to create flawless and memorable guest experiences.

Please send all applications to mark@pourhousevancouver.com.

Pourhouse
Neighbourhood: Gastown
162 Water Street, Vancouver BC | 604-568-7022
