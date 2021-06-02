Nimmo Bay Hiring for Front of House Positions

The GOODS from Nimmo Bay

Great Bear Rainforest, BC | Nimmo Bay is currently accepting applications for the Food & Beverage Team at Little River, our recently launched, picturesque, floating restaurant at Nimmo Bay.

The stunning backdrop of the Broughton Archipelago sets the stage for talented hospitality professionals to create remarkably unique and intimate dining experiences for our guests, where the Culinary and Food & Beverage teams collaborate to bring the senses of the wild, natural area into all aspects of our craftsmanship.

We are hiring one full-time Server to work 21 days on and 10 days off, and one part-time relief Server position to work 10 days per month. Daily shifts will be 8-12 hours. Both positions will be from June until the end of October. Transportation will be provided to Nimmo Bay from Port McNeill on Vancouver Island, B.C., so the ideal candidate will be able to commute to and from Port McNeill for their shifts this season.

As a member of the team, you will have the opportunity to mentor under our world-class sommelier and Service Director, Kyle Gartlan-Close, and work alongside our team of ambitious, passionate hospitality professionals to create intentional and memorable guest service experiences.

Successful applicants will demonstrate the following qualifications:

– A passionate Food and Beverage professional with a minimum of 2 years of serving experience preferably in a fine dining or high volume environment.

– Exceptional attention to detail and a natural ability to provide personalized and intuitive service experiences.

– A kind, respectful and adventurous spirit, and an interest in working remotely in the Great Bear Rainforest.

– An interest in gathering and showcasing hyper local and foraged ingredients is considered a strong asset.

Start date: June 21st, 2021.

To apply: Email cover letter and resume to hr@nimmobay.com