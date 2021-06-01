Food & Beverage Management Opportunities at Fairmont Château Whistler

The Goods from The Fairmont Château Whistler

Whistler, BC | The Fairmont Château Whistler is now seeking to fill three Assistant Manager positions at our various Food & Beverage establishments: Assistant Mallard Lounge Manager (apply), Assistant Wildflower & Grill Room Restaurant Manager (apply), and Assistant Portobello Restaurant Manager (apply).

As an Assistant Restaurant Manager at Fairmont Chateau Whistler exceptional service and flavours are the hallmarks of every dining experience. We invite you to develop your leadership strengths as Assistant Manager – and let your passion for guest service drive consistent guest satisfaction, an engaged team and outstanding operating results.

What is in it for you:

Employee accommodation available

Full time employees will be eligible to join the benefit plan which includes extended medical through Canada Life (Health, Dental, Life Insurance, Short Term Disability)

Full time employees will also be eligible to participate in Fairmont Pension Plan, which includes matched employee contributions

Employee benefit card offering discounted rates in Accor worldwide

Learning programs through our Academies and the opportunity to earn qualifications while you work

Opportunity to develop your talent and grow within your property and across the world!

Ability to make a difference in the local community through our Corporate Social Responsibility activities, like Planet 21

What you will be doing:

Lead the F&B Outlet team in all aspects of the department and ensure service standards are followed

Assist in positioning the restaurant as one of the top dining choices in the Whistler

Ensure Food & Beverage relevant brand standards are maintained

Have full knowledge of all Restaurant menus

Create unforgettable experiences for our guests

Handle guest concerns and react quickly and professionally

Assist in achieving financial targets through maximizing revenue and managing expenses and productivity

Consistent performance management of all restaurant colleagues through constant communication, training, development and follow up

Other duties as assigned

Your experience and skills include:

Minimum of two years’ leadership experience in Food & Beverage

University/College degree in a related discipline preferred

Product knowledge, including a thorough working knowledge of wines, liqueurs and other beverages. Sommelier designation is preferred.

Ability to work cohesively as part of the restaurant team and food and beverage division

Ability to work well under pressure in a fast paced environment

Physical aspects include but are not limited to:

Constant standing and walking throughout shift

Frequent lifting and carrying up to 40 lbs

Frequent kneeling, pushing, pulling, lifting

Occasional ascending or descending ladders, stairs and ramps

Your team and working environment:

Nestled at the base of Blackcomb Mountain, Fairmont Chateau Whistler resort defines mountain luxury in the heart of Whistler, British Columbia – Host Mountain Resort of the 2010 Winter Olympics. Located in the spectacular coastal mountain range, Whistler is Canada’s premier, year-round outdoor adventure destination – just two hours north of downtown Vancouver. Offering ski-in, ski-out convenience and on-site championship golf course, Fairmont Chateau Whistler is Whistler’s largest conference resort hotel with 526 guestrooms and suites, exceptional dining in five unique outlets and full resort amenities including a slopeside Health Club. Since opening its doors in 1989, this landmark destination has welcomed guests and colleagues to an unforgettable mountain adventure- start yours today!

Must be legally eligible to work in Canada. The hotel is unable to assist candidates in obtaining Canadian work authorization.

Our commitment to Diversity & Inclusion:

We are an inclusive company and our ambition is to attract, recruit and promote diverse talent.