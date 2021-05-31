Gastown’s PiDGiN Debuts New Food and Wine Menus

The Goods from Pidgin

Vancouver, BC | Our PiDGiN family has been busy during the indoor dining ban, allowing our creative energies to flow harmoniously in the test kitchen and bar. This is the first time in a long time we’ve had a full revamp of our food and wine menus, and we’re so excited to show you what we’ve come up with!

From prawn-stuffed jalapeño poppers to a beautifully delicate spring salmon served with fresh, local asparagus and peas — we’ve got a lot of new dishes that are playful, and rooted in a high level of technique. In case you were worried, our PiDGiN classics are still on the menu, alongside a bucnh of inspired plant-based offerings.

On the wine front, we’ve got over 20 new wines on our list that have been hand-selected by our entire front-of-house team. We’ve updated our menus to show the optimal pairings for every dish.

Our whole team thanks you for your continued support — we wouldn’t still be here without you and yours!

Thank you. We can’t wait to see you again.