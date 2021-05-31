Community News / Gastown

Gastown’s PiDGiN Debuts New Food and Wine Menus

Portrait

The Goods from Pidgin

Vancouver, BC | Our PiDGiN family has been busy during the indoor dining ban, allowing our creative energies to flow harmoniously in the test kitchen and bar. This is the first time in a long time we’ve had a full revamp of our food and wine menus, and we’re so excited to show you what we’ve come up with!

From prawn-stuffed jalapeño poppers to a beautifully delicate spring salmon served with fresh, local asparagus and peas — we’ve got a lot of new dishes that are playful, and rooted in a high level of technique. In case you were worried, our PiDGiN classics are still on the menu, alongside a bucnh of inspired plant-based offerings.

On the wine front, we’ve got over 20 new wines on our list that have been hand-selected by our entire front-of-house team. We’ve updated our menus to show the optimal pairings for every dish.

Our whole team thanks you for your continued support — we wouldn’t still be here without you and yours!

Thank you. We can’t wait to see you again.

PiDGiN
Neighbourhood: Gastown
350 Carrall St. | 604-620-9400 | WEBSITE
Gastown’s PiDGiN Debuts New Food and Wine Menus
PiDGiN Announces New ‘Carrier PiDGiN’ Meal Kit

There are 0 comments

Gastown

Restaurant Graveyard / Gastown

RESTAURANT GRAVEYARD // Remembering a Gastown Original With a Mirrored Ceiling

The first Boneta was famed for its well-tended bar, industry-friendly atmosphere and French-inspired fare.

You Need To Try This / Gastown

You Need to Try the Next Level Takeaway Dinners from Gastown’s L’Abattoir

If this pandemic has taught me anything it's that takeout doesn't have to be lukewarm ugliness devoured in the shadows.

Restaurant Graveyard / Gastown

Remembering the Tiny Gastown Sushi Restaurant That Was ‘Delicious for You’

Cheffed by Keith Allison, Sea Monstr Sushi was connected to the Sharks + Hammers clothing and lifestyle shop on Alexander St.

Reader Poll / Gastown

Is Gastown’s Restaurant Scene Cooked?

All the recently shuttered restaurants in the neighbourhood will be replaced before long, but replaced with what?

Restaurant Graveyard / Gastown

Remembering Gastown’s Ambitious but Doomed Modern German Restaurant

The 2015 arrival of film director Uwe Boll's Bauhaus restaurant was met with deafening quiet from the community it sought to join.

TBT / Gastown

Seven Years Ago Today, Awaiting the Launch of Gastown’s Short-Lived Blacktail Florist

I remember this walkabout very well, mostly because of how convinced I was of the likely success of the place. Alas, no.

Popular

Tea and Two Slices

On Dying for a Hug and Entering the Mad Max Stage of Vancouver’s Housing Crisis

In Sean Orr's latest read of the local headlines, we find old trees on the road and NIMBYs still dominating the show.

Op-Ed

10 Things Your Server Needs You to Know About Dining in Restaurants Again

We know everyone is keen to dine inside again, but this is by no means a return to normal. Let these golden rules guide you...

Diner / Chinatown

New ‘Irish Heather Shebeen’ Taking Shape on East Georgia Street

Sean Heather's move from the heart of Gastown to the edge of Chinatown is looking good and getting closer to launch.

Diner

Rolling ‘Rosie’s BBQ & Smokehouse’ Set to Bring Texas BBQ to Vancouver’s Streets

Chef Karl Gregg (previously Big Lou’s Butcher Shop) is getting set to share his love of Texas BBQ with Vancouver.

Community News / Mt. Pleasant

Fable Diner Launches ‘Picnic To Go’ Delivery Service for Neighbourhood Parks

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Downtown

Hawksworth to Celebrate 10th Anniversary With Live Cooking Experience and Special Guests

Community News / Victoria

Victoria’s Award-Winning Agrius Unveils New Late-Spring Menu

Community News / Yaletown

Street Auntie June Sales to Support BC Hospitality Foundation

Community News / Railtown Japantown

Railtown Catering’s Father’s Day BBQ Feast Is Packed With Southern Charm