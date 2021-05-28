Victoria’s Award-Winning Agrius Unveils New Late-Spring Menu

The GOODS from Agrius & Fol Epi

Victoria, BC | Agrius, Victoria’s leading organic and seasonally-focused restaurant, has unveiled a new late-spring menu, just-in-time for the return of indoor dining this Friday, May 28, 2021. From fiddleheads, nettle, to housemade charcuterie and local wheat-based pizza, executive chef Maxime Durand continues to focus on Vancouver Island’s rich bounty of produce and ingredients in his dishes.

“We are incredibly touched by the support we’ve received from the community, especially with regards to our pizza and wine takeout menu,” says Clif Leir, owner of Agrius and Fol Epi organic bakery. “Spring is all about awakening, and Maxime’s menu really hones in on what Agrius is all about – telling the story of our area’s beautiful, seasonal ingredients, in a creative way. We look forward to welcoming guests back inside our dining room and our patio, enjoying a great meal.”

Guests will find dishes such as: Dandelion Salad with smoked beets, walnuts, and blue cheese; Eggplant with pepperonata, goat feta, and sourdough; Pig Head Spaghetti with porchetta di testa, nettles, and garlic; and Ling Cod with prawns, potatoes, and sea asparagus.

For something sweet, try the Rhubarb dessert with elderflower, almond cake, and cream, paired with Agrius’ featured vermouth and amaro selections.

Available for both take-out and dine-in, Durand’s elevated pizzas flavours, all created with island wheat, feature in-season, locally-grown, and housemade ingredients such as forged mushrooms, herbs, asparagus, greenhouse tomatoes, nettle, fiddleheads, salami, sausages, and capicollo.

For sips, Agrius’ extensive list of natural wines includes local bottles from A Sunday in August and Ursa Major, Spanish pours from the Catalonia and Rias Baixas regions, and a new red Zweigelt blend from Austria’s Claus Preisinger.

Agrius continues its commitment to be progressive in the hospitality industry. Just last year, Leir eliminated tipping from both Agrius and Fol Epi. Instead, he provides his employees a living wage.

“We’ve eliminated tipping for a year now and the feedback has been positive,” adds Leir. “Change has to start somewhere, and we are glad to be part of the change.”

Agrius officially reopens its dining room and patio today, Friday, May 28, 2021, for lunch and dinner.

For hours of operation and more information, please visit www.agriusrestaurant.com.

About Agrius | Opened in 2015 by renowned baker Clif Leir of celebrated Fol Epi, Agrius is Victoria’s leading organic and seasonally-focused restaurant. From working with local producers, farms, foragers, to housemade charcuterie and island milled wheat, Agrius is committed to featuring the freshest, highest quality level of everything that goes into its dishes. Agrius was named one of the Best New Restaurants in Canada by enRoute magazine in 2016.