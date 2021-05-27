Cool Things We Want

We Want This Tabletop Bookshelf That Bookmarks Multiple Simultaneous Reads

We’re a pretty satisfied bunch, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t covetous. Sometimes we see things out there that we just must have. Cool Things We Want is an archive of those earthly desires.

(via) We love the idea of this stacked tabletop bookshelf from Bookniture. Made of plywood with built-in lighting, the Wisdom Tree is designed for avid readers who have up to five books going at a time, the chevron shelves acting like bookmarks and keeping each book open at the right spot. Now available for pre-order.

