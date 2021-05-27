Railtown Catering’s Father’s Day BBQ Feast Is Packed With Southern Charm

The GOODS from Railtown Cafe

Vancouver, BC | Railtown Catering, the awarded local catering company, will be offering a special Southern-inspired Father’s Day BBQ feast that’s sure to impress. Dan Olson, Chef and Co-owner of Railtown Catering’s passion for BBQ is pretty apparent. There is no need to spend hours hovering over the grill, this family-style package comes completely cooked, simply follow instructions to reheat and serve.

“BBQ is something we’re very passionate about at Railtown,” says Olson. “Everything in this package has received a lot of care. Our barbecue meats are smoked and slow cooked on Texas style 12-foot smokers in classic tailgate fashion, and our chickens are beer brined for 24 hours, and whole roasted to ensure the chicken is moist and tender to the bone. We only work with the best ingredients and give them the time and care they deserve.”

The comfort-packed feast features four proteins, including beef brisket prepared with a secret spice rub, sausage haus brats, tangy-sweet smoked pork shoulder and a super tender beer brined chicken. The package comes complete with an array of sides, including house made Jalapeño Corn Bread, crunchy Carolina Cole Slaw, Corn on the Cob, Creamy Potato Salad and plenty of the Railtown Bourbon Barbecue Sauce. As a special treat for dad, included in the package is a whisky-based Embarcadero cocktail kit which includes assembly instructions and two premium etched rocks glasses. This smooth sipper makes a perfect patio beverage. And for future grilling needs, Chef Dan will also be including packages of his Railtown Bourbon Barbecue Sauce and Railtown Signature Spice Rubs.

Father’s Day BBQ Package

35-hour Texas Style Beef Brisket

Applewood Smoked Pork Shoulder

Beer Brined Maple Hill Farms Chicken

D’Original Sausage Haus Brats

Corn on the Cob

Jalapeño Corn Bread

Carolina Cole Slaw

Creamy Potato Salad

Railtown Bourbon Barbecue Sauce

Embarcadero Cocktail Kit

Crown Royal, Sweet Vermouth, Amaro Nonino, Lemon Twist, Glassware

BBQ Gifts

Pork Spice Rub, Beef Dry Rub & Railtown Signature Bourbon BBQ Sauce

The Father’s Day package generously feeds four people and is available for $159.00.

Those serving a larger group or hungry for leftovers can add additional sides and dishes such as the Memphis Style Baby Back Ribs ($35.00, serves four). For vegans, the team will have a variety of Beyond Meat sausages available ($15.00, two sausages), including a Vegetarian Bratwurst or Vegetarian Spicy Italian Sausage. An array of desserts will also be available for purchase including Rhubarb Crumble ($26.00), Lemon Meringue Pie ($26.00), Banana Cream Pie ($26.00), and Strawberry Shortcake ($28.00).

All orders must be placed by 10:00 am on Wednesday, June 16. Packages will be available for pickup at Railtown Cafe’s flagship location, 397 Railway Street in Vancouver, on Saturday, June 19 and Sunday, June 20, from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm. Delivery will be available throughout the Lower Mainland for an additional charge. Orders can be placed online here, or by calling 604-568-8811.

About Railtown Cafe and Catering | Led by Chef/Partners Dan Olson and Tyler Day Railtown Cafe and Railtown Catering offers a signature combination of classical French technique and inspired West Coast style. Since the flagship opening of Railtown Cafe in 2012 in the historic Railtown neighbourhood, the company has expanded to serving healthy and delicious food in three more locations; Main Street, Granville Street, and Howe Street. Through Railtown Catering, personalized food and beverage menus and event services are available for a wide array of private and corporate functions as well as daily office deliveries throughout Vancouver. Whatever the celebration or location, Railtown’s friendly and intuitive team of chefs, event planners, and elite service staff have earned a reputation for creativity, innovation, and finesse by delivering a refined, first-class experience from start to finish.