Community News / Railtown Japantown

Railtown Catering’s Father’s Day BBQ Feast Is Packed With Southern Charm

Portrait

The GOODS from Railtown Cafe

Vancouver, BC | Railtown Catering, the awarded local catering company, will be offering a special Southern-inspired Father’s Day BBQ feast that’s sure to impress. Dan Olson, Chef and Co-owner of Railtown Catering’s passion for BBQ is pretty apparent. There is no need to spend hours hovering over the grill, this family-style package comes completely cooked, simply follow instructions to reheat and serve.

“BBQ is something we’re very passionate about at Railtown,” says Olson. “Everything in this package has received a lot of care. Our barbecue meats are smoked and slow cooked on Texas style 12-foot smokers in classic tailgate fashion, and our chickens are beer brined for 24 hours, and whole roasted to ensure the chicken is moist and tender to the bone. We only work with the best ingredients and give them the time and care they deserve.”

The comfort-packed feast features four proteins, including beef brisket prepared with a secret spice rub, sausage haus brats, tangy-sweet smoked pork shoulder and a super tender beer brined chicken. The package comes complete with an array of sides, including house made Jalapeño Corn Bread, crunchy Carolina Cole Slaw, Corn on the Cob, Creamy Potato Salad and plenty of the Railtown Bourbon Barbecue Sauce. As a special treat for dad, included in the package is a whisky-based Embarcadero cocktail kit which includes assembly instructions and two premium etched rocks glasses. This smooth sipper makes a perfect patio beverage. And for future grilling needs, Chef Dan will also be including packages of his Railtown Bourbon Barbecue Sauce and Railtown Signature Spice Rubs.

Father’s Day BBQ Package

35-hour Texas Style Beef Brisket
Applewood Smoked Pork Shoulder
Beer Brined Maple Hill Farms Chicken
D’Original Sausage Haus Brats
Corn on the Cob
Jalapeño Corn Bread
Carolina Cole Slaw
Creamy Potato Salad
Railtown Bourbon Barbecue Sauce

Embarcadero Cocktail Kit
Crown Royal, Sweet Vermouth, Amaro Nonino, Lemon Twist, Glassware

BBQ Gifts
Pork Spice Rub, Beef Dry Rub & Railtown Signature Bourbon BBQ Sauce

The Father’s Day package generously feeds four people and is available for $159.00.

Those serving a larger group or hungry for leftovers can add additional sides and dishes such as the Memphis Style Baby Back Ribs ($35.00, serves four). For vegans, the team will have a variety of Beyond Meat sausages available ($15.00, two sausages), including a Vegetarian Bratwurst or Vegetarian Spicy Italian Sausage. An array of desserts will also be available for purchase including Rhubarb Crumble ($26.00), Lemon Meringue Pie ($26.00), Banana Cream Pie ($26.00), and Strawberry Shortcake ($28.00).

All orders must be placed by 10:00 am on Wednesday, June 16. Packages will be available for pickup at Railtown Cafe’s flagship location, 397 Railway Street in Vancouver, on Saturday, June 19 and Sunday, June 20, from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm. Delivery will be available throughout the Lower Mainland for an additional charge. Orders can be placed online here, or by calling 604-568-8811.

About Railtown Cafe and Catering | Led by Chef/Partners Dan Olson and Tyler Day Railtown Cafe and Railtown Catering offers a signature combination of classical French technique and inspired West Coast style. Since the flagship opening of Railtown Cafe in 2012 in the historic Railtown neighbourhood, the company has expanded to serving healthy and delicious food in three more locations; Main Street, Granville Street, and Howe Street. Through Railtown Catering, personalized food and beverage menus and event services are available for a wide array of private and corporate functions as well as daily office deliveries throughout Vancouver. Whatever the celebration or location, Railtown’s friendly and intuitive team of chefs, event planners, and elite service staff have earned a reputation for creativity, innovation, and finesse by delivering a refined, first-class experience from start to finish.

Railtown Catering
Neighbourhood: Railtown Japantown
397 Railway St. | 604-568-8811 | WEBSITE
Railtown Catering’s Father’s Day BBQ Feast Is Packed With Southern Charm
Railtown Catering Launches Picnic-Perfect Mother’s Day Brunch To-Go

There are 0 comments

Railtown Japantown

Comfort Food / Railtown Japantown

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // Arguably the Best Brownie Situation Ever Sold in Vancouver

The delicious and not too sweet things are dense, chewy and creamy at the same time, no doubt the result of some alchemic spell.

Definitive Records / Railtown Japantown

All the Things Being Listened to by The Mackenzie Room’s Antonio Cayonne

The hospitality lifer picks three important records, singles out some vital podcasts and shares several essential books on tape.

Opening Soon / Railtown Japantown

Inside the Imminent Japanese Cafe, ‘Harken’

It's been a long time coming, but the new cafe aims to start serving coffee and shojin ryori-style vegan food around June 1st.

View From Your Window / Railtown Japantown

The View From Your Window #216

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Opening Soon / Railtown Japantown

Take a Sneak Peek Inside Pallet Coffee’s Beautiful New Roastery in Railtown

After several months in the making the new facility is on track to officially open to the public this Monday, November 4th.

You Need To Try This / Railtown Japantown

Is This Vancouver’s Most Underrated Restaurant?

Dosanko, the quietly excellent yoshuku-style restaurant on the edge of Japantown, is back open for dinner service.

Popular

Tea and Two Slices

On Dying for a Hug and Entering the Mad Max Stage of Vancouver’s Housing Crisis

In Sean Orr's latest read of the local headlines, we find old trees on the road and NIMBYs still dominating the show.

Diner / Yaletown

Yaletown Scores Japanese Grocery ‘Aburi To-Go’

Previously Minami restaurant's private dining room, the corner store-sized space has been transformed into a welcoming grocery.

Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant?

Do you think you know Vancouver's restaurant scene well enough to identify this spot? Give us your best guesses in the comments...

Restaurant Graveyard / South Granville

This Long Gone Vancouver Wine Bar Would Be Packed if It Was Still Around Today

Located at 1459 West Broadway from 2003 to 2012, the award-winning Cru was an inspiration for our Restaurant Graveyard.

You Need To Try This / Chinatown

You Need to Try This Cereal Milk Cream-Filled Donut in Chinatown

This delicious pleasure was not as jarringly sweet as I half expected, and not at all reminiscent of a morning bowl of cereal.

Previous
Boulevard Launches Spot Prawn Menu and New Summer Cocktail List
Next
What Would Happen if the Yellowstone Super Volcano Erupted Tomorrow?

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Victoria

Victoria’s Award-Winning Agrius Unveils New Late-Spring Menu

Community News / Yaletown

Street Auntie June Sales to Support BC Hospitality Foundation

Community News / Downtown

Boulevard Launches Spot Prawn Menu and New Summer Cocktail List

Community News / Mt. Pleasant

Fable Diner Launches ‘Picnic To Go’ Delivery Service for Neighbourhood Parks