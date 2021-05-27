Fable Diner Launches ‘Picnic To Go’ Delivery Service for Neighbourhood Parks

The Goods from Fable Diner

Vancouver, BC | Picnic season is in full swing in Vancouver and enjoying delicious food and drinks al-fresco is now even easier thanks to a new Picnic to Go delivery program offered in greenspaces across the city.

The creative seasonal service is powered by FocalEats, Fable Diner’s proprietary online ordering platform and CRM (previously f1rstBite) designed for local restaurants. Picnic to Go offers park-goers the chance to order tasty sandwiches, salads, milkshakes, ice cream sandwiches and more directly to local-area neighbourhood parks for a no-hassle picnic experience.

Orders can be placed by visiting www.picnictogo.ca or using a mobile device to scan the QR codes displayed on sandwich boards and public bulletin boards in select Vancouver-area parks. Food and drink orders will be prepared on-site at Fable Diner dropped off at the nearby greenspaces with no additional charge for delivery. Deliveries are currently available at:

Dude Chilling Park

Habitat Island (Beer Island) Park

Jonathan Rogers Park

Mount Pleasant Park

Robson Park

Designed for casual, outdoor dining, the menu includes an array of summertime classics such as sandwiches, burgers, salads, creamy milkshakes, and nostalgic ice cream sandwiches. Couples and groups can snack on assorted meat and cheeses trays or share curated picnic packages like the Margarita Couples Picnic ($30) featuring two burgers, salad, fries and two frozen margaritas; or the Munchies Picnic ($34.20) that comes with a hot mess burger, fries, chicken Caesar wrap, milkshake and an ice cream sandwich.

Park visitors can level-up their picnic with a variety of non-alcoholic refreshments, beer, wine, or handcrafted cocktails delivered in convenient single-serving bottles. The lineup of summertime libations from Picnic to Go includes a Kombucha Negroni featuring Beefeater gin, Campari, sweet vermouth and house-made kombucha; a Cosmopolitan-inspired ‘Van City Mopolitan’ with vodka, orange liqueur, lime and cranberry juice; red wine Sangria mixed with orange liqueur, peach schnapps, triple sec and fresh citrus juice); and frozen Margarita to-go bags (lime or strawberry) featuring fresh juice, ice, peeled orange liqueur and Jose Cuervo tequila.

The new Picnic to Go delivery service will be offered seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. For full menu details and to place an order, please visit www.picnictogo.ca.

For more information about Focal Eats’ services for local restaurants, visit focaleats.com.

About Fable Diner | Fable Diner

is a modern day diner serving up classic comfort dishes expertly made with locally sourced, high-quality ingredients. Located in the historic Lee Building at Broadway and Main Street, the space has been home to diners since 1949 and Fable is excited to carry on that legacy of hospitality. Guests are welcomed into a bright clean space accented by pops of turquoise and complete with booth and countertop seating. The menu features diner favourites like burgers, shakes, and fries plus salads, sandwiches, and all-day breakfast. The concept is simply good food, made with integrity and skill, served in a beautiful space by good people- that’s Fable Diner.