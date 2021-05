The GOODS from Bishop’s

Vancouver, BC | Celebrating over 30 years of excellence and promoting local cuisine, Bishop’s Restaurant is seeking a First Cook.

First Cook position required to work full-time, Tuesdays through Saturdays. The successful candidates will possess excellent organizational skills, the ability to work well under pressure, a positive attitude, and a seasoned palate.

Please email your resume in confidence to inquire [at] bishopsonline.com.