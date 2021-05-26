Gastown’s ‘Di Beppe’ Now Seeking Cooks

The Goods from Di Beppe

Vancouver, BC | Di Beppe is hiring for two cook positions. Details below:

Evening Line Cooks

You have:

– At least 1 year of experience working in ‘from scratch’ commercial kitchens

– Can demonstrate proficient knife skills

– Cutting, dicing, julienning, etc.

– Experience with hand stretched pizza dough is a huge asset.

– Able to work quickly and efficiently while multitasking and maintaining high food standards

– Brings a positive attitude to the team and is comfortable in a fast paced work environment

– Understands First In – First Out procedure and prides themselves on maintaining organized work station

We are also looking for a morning Caffe Cook/Prep Cook, P/T initially leading to F/T. Job requirements as above but with basic pastry experience as a huge asset and the ability to reliably get to the restaurant for shifts starting as early as 6AM.

What we offer:

– Competitive hourly rate

– Extended health benefits after 6 months of full-time employment

– Company wide discount for dining at all of our locations

– A supportive work environment

Please email resumes with the desired position to: tyler@dibeppe.com.