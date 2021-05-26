Community News / East Vancouver

Check Out These Plastic-Free Restaurant Options from Livlite Zero Waste Grocery Delivery

Portrait

The Goods from Livlite

Vancouver, BC | You can now support local restaurants and food makers while cutting down on packaging waste! Livlite zero waste grocery delivery sources food from local restaurants, without plastic packaging. You can feel good about showing up for your restaurant community and making fewer trips to your garbage bin.

Some of your favourite restaurants, like Anh and Chi, source produce from Hannah Brook Farms in Burnaby, and so does Livlite. Get your weekly greens fix without the plastic bag; Livlite delivers field-fresh greens in 100% compostable/recyclable paper bags.

Cheese is an item that often uses plastic packaging, but Vancouver’s Blue Heron Creamery has worked with Livlite to offer a selection of their famous vegan cheese that comes in truly backyard-compostable paper.

Also in stock: Bandidas Taqueria’s burritos and their infamous Habanero Hot Sauce, as well as Chau Veggie’s ever-popular Lemon Citrus Dressing and Vegan Fish Sauce.

Livlite is a Vancouver startup shaking up how we buy groceries, and they want to hear from you! If there’s a restaurant product you want them to carry, reach out at hello@livlite.co.

Livlite
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
1114 E Pender St. | WEBSITE
Check Out These Plastic-Free Restaurant Options from Livlite Zero Waste Grocery Delivery
Livlite Gives a Supplier Shout Out to the Dumpling King

There are 0 comments

East Vancouver

You Need To Try This / Chinatown

You Need to Try This Cereal Milk Cream-Filled Donut in Chinatown

This delicious pleasure was not as jarringly sweet as I half expected, and not at all reminiscent of a morning bowl of cereal.

You Need To Try This / Commercial Drive

You Need to Try This Delicious Handheld at East Van’s New ‘Vennie’s Sub Shop’

The meatloaf in this Livia potato bunned beauty is classically glazed and smeared with a sauce reminiscent of Triple-O's.

Opening Soon / Chinatown

New Dumpling Shop ‘BLND TGER’ to Launch in Chinatown this Summer

Three first timers are creating something that will amount to more than it outwardly seems in the old Mamie Taylor's space.

Opening Soon / East Vancouver

Inside ‘Collective Goods’, Opening Soon in East Van

The new concept from the team behind The Mackenzie Room and Say Mercy! will be part grocery, part wine shop, part bistro.

Heads Up / East Vancouver

New ‘Cut Flowers’ Exhibition Set to Open at East Van’s Slice Of Life Gallery

Local artist Jacqueline Nicholas started carving her large-scale flower-inspired woodblocks during last year's quarantine.

Cool Things We Want / East Vancouver

Strange Fellows’ New ‘Stranger’ Canned Wines are Picnic Perfect

The wines - released tomorrow - are very palatable, and I wouldn't hesitate to make room for them in either my picnic basket or camp kit.

Popular

Diner / Yaletown

Yaletown Scores Japanese Grocery ‘Aburi To-Go’

Previously Minami restaurant's private dining room, the corner store-sized space has been transformed into a welcoming grocery.

Restaurant Porn / China

This Modern Coffee Shop Has Most of Its Inside Outside and We’re Fine With That

This Shanghai hideaway appears to challenge the accepted function of the neighbourhood coffee shop as a relaxed hangout.

Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant?

Do you think you know Vancouver's restaurant scene well enough to identify this spot? Give us your best guesses in the comments...

Comfort Food / Kitsilano

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // The Best Biscuit Sandwich in Vancouver Is Kind of Absurd

It's too much to ask of a biscuit to contain such a load and maintain any structural integrity, so embrace the mess.

Restaurant Graveyard / South Granville

This Long Gone Vancouver Wine Bar Would Be Packed if It Was Still Around Today

Located at 1459 West Broadway from 2003 to 2012, the award-winning Cru was an inspiration for our Restaurant Graveyard.

Previous
PiDGiN Announces New ‘Carrier PiDGiN’ Meal Kit
Next
You Need to Try This Cereal Milk Cream-Filled Donut in Chinatown

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Downtown

Boulevard Launches Spot Prawn Menu and New Summer Cocktail List

Community News / Mt. Pleasant

Fable Diner Launches ‘Picnic To Go’ Delivery Service for Neighbourhood Parks

Community News / Gastown

PiDGiN Announces New ‘Carrier PiDGiN’ Meal Kit

Community News / Commercial Drive

Pepino’s New Head Chef Serves Up Comfort Food Fusion Special: Chicken Tikka Pizza