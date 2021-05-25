Community News / Commercial Drive

Pepino’s New Head Chef Serves Up Comfort Food Fusion Special: Chicken Tikka Pizza

Portrait

The GOODS from Pepino’s SPAGHETTI HOUSE

Vancouver, BC | Originally from Mumbai, Vish Mayekar, the newest member of the Pepino’s Spaghetti House and Caffè La Tana family, is having fun with features, like this week’s Chicken Tikka Pizza, while bringing over a decade of experience and a deep passion for food and wine to Pepino’s Italian-American red sauce tradition as newly appointed head chef. “When you think of Indian food, the first couple things that come to mind are, of course, butter chicken and…chicken tikka!” Vish shares. “I grew up eating this dish and it just hits home.”

“He has a wealth of culinary knowledge and real world experience, a stellar reputation and a solid work ethic. Especially impressive considered his young age.” says Phil Scarfone, Pepino’s Culinary Director.

From executive chef positions in Canada and Cannes, whether at the helm of a one-of-a-kind dietitian and nutritionist-curated ready-to-eat meal club or an Okanagan Valley vineyard, Vish’s obsession with travel, food and wine has shaped him both as a chef and as a person.

“Vish is dynamic and kind hearted, plus he can cook — a triple threat. Welcome to the mouse, Vish!“ says Paul Grunberg, Pepino’s co-owner.

This week’s featured Chicken Tikka Pizza, our first Indo-Italian love child, is not only close to Vish’s heart but is a true comfort food fusion…

Pepino’s signature Detroit-style pie – soft and airy deep dish with a crispy crust and caramelized cheese edges – topped with quattro formaggi and a Masala tomato sauce; charred boneless chicken thighs marinated in yogurt, traditional Indian spices and Kashmiri red chillies, with roasted onions and red peppers; finished with cooling mint raita and fresh cilantro.

Available for one week only with partial proceeds going to the Covid-19 Emergency Fund Action Against Hunger to help India cope with its devastating second wave.

Pepino's Spaghetti House
Neighbourhood: Commercial Drive
631 Commercial Drive | WEBSITE
