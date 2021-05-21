Restaurant Porn / China

This Modern Coffee Shop Has Most of Its Inside Outside and We’re Fine With That

Portrait

Restaurant Porn is a column of daydreams presented as a means to introduce BC diners and designers to concepts, looks, and fully-formed ideas that they might draw an inkling of inspiration from.

(via) We spy a subversive idea in this tiny fishbowl of a cafe in Shanghai’s leafy Xuhui District. Designed by Beijing’s B.L.U.E Architecture Studio, most of the hard edged seats at this new location of % Arabica (over 80 stores in 15 countries) are outside its curved and tracked glass wall panels, turning the inside into an enclosure that discourages computer use and gatherings, thus changing the accepted function of the neighbourhood coffee shop as a relaxed hangout and rendezvous into something more like a caffeine injection site. Inside are just two tiny table tops and a concrete bench, the former way too small to accommodate a laptop, let alone anything other than two or three cups of coffee. You want a pillow? Go fuck yourself. Though outwardly inviting, the design appears to be something of a trap. Here’s your coffee. Now beat it.

– All photos by Eiichi Kano

 

There are 0 comments

Craft Beer Atlas of Vancouver / Chilliwack

CRAFT BEER ATLAS // The Charming Brewery Breathing New Life Into Old Chilliwack

Kristopher Schmidt and Megan McDonald opened Bricklayer Brewing in a 19th century building in the Covid winter of 2020.

Popular

Tea and Two Slices

On Drinking in Parks and Privileged Dinosaurs Longing for Vancouver’s Good Old Days

In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean Orr finds confused senior citizens and the resurrection of Vision Vancouver.

Diner / Yaletown

Yaletown Scores Japanese Grocery ‘Aburi To-Go’

Previously Minami restaurant's private dining room, the corner store-sized space has been transformed into a welcoming grocery.

You Need To Try This / Commercial Drive

You Need to Try This Delicious Handheld at East Van’s New ‘Vennie’s Sub Shop’

The meatloaf in this Livia potato bunned beauty is classically glazed and smeared with a sauce reminiscent of Triple-O's.

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

The Beautiful but Haunted Vancouver Restaurant That Never Lived Up to Its Potential

Century was a 'Modern Latin Cowboy' themed restaurant located in the old Lola’s/Ballantyne’s address at 432 Richards Street.

Community News / Tofino

Tofino’s ‘Kuma’ Japanese Restaurant Seeking New Ownership

Previous
East Van’s ‘Bandidas Taqueria’ Seeks Experienced Server
Next
Caffè La Tana on Hunt for Experienced Server

Restaurant Porn

See more from Restaurant Porn
Restaurant Porn

Soak Up the Terracotta Vibe of This Valencian Cafe

Spain's Be Green Salad Company is all about its simple, bare bones terracotta hues and zigzag of built-in table plinths.

Restaurant Porn / China

Cafe Inspired by Sun Setting on Faraway Monolith

The 323 sqft, barista-owned cafe brightens an otherwise drab corner in Hong Kong's Sai Ying Pun district.

Restaurant Porn / China

This Beautifully Retro-Futuristic Restaurant Was Specifically Designed For Scientists

The restaurant at Shanghai's ATLATL Innovation Cluster has space for 200 researchers in need of sustenance.

Restaurant Porn / Czech Republic

Take a Look Inside Gran Fierro, the New Argentinean-Themed Restaurant in Prague

The new spot is actually a second-iteration/resurrection of a 2015 project of the same name by local restaurateur Juan Cruz Pacin.