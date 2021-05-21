Ten Ways to Dine and Drink Outdoors and at Home Over the May Long Weekend

With the May long weekend in mind, we’ve put together a new list of ten restaurants and breweries to hit up for take-out and patio dining-and-drinking. Looking for something else? Check out our Patio City and Take This Out columns for more ideas.

SEATS: 20 | HEATED: PARTIALLY | COVERED: PARTIALLY

Ugly Dumpling’s newly expanded “garden-side” patio is a 50/50 split of reserved seating and walk-ins. It’s also fully covered and turbo heated just in case the weather takes a turn. Open for afternoon snacks and dinner.

Ugly Dumpling 1590 Commercial Dr. MAP

SEATS: 28 | HEATED: PARTIALLY | COVERED: PARTIALLY

Homer Street Cafe & Bar’s patio situation includes an elegant, fully heated and secluded restaurant-adjacent area, and additional open air street-side seating that comes complete with umbrellas. Open everyday, including two daily happy hours and weekend/holiday brunches. No reservations.

Homer Street Cafe & Bar 898 Homer St. MAP

SEATS: 42 | HEATED: NO | COVERED: YES

What is your favourite beer to enjoy outside on a picnic or patio?

Kayleigh Burkitt, Marketing Manager & FOH Manager: Manganero Hazy IPA. This beer is a Mango, Habanero, and Vanilla Bean Hazy IPA.

What snack are you eating with it?

KB: This beer is paired perfectly with our Prosciutto & Arugula Pizza. The hints of spiciness pair perfectly with the saltiness of Prosciutto, with a flavourful tomato sauce and classic shaved parmesan on top of crisp arugula.

R & B Brewing Co. 54 E 4th Ave. MAP

SEATS: 30 | HEATED: PARTIALLY | COVERED: PARTIALLY

What is your favourite beer to enjoy outside on a picnic or patio?

Cris Ohama, Co-Founder of the HYPHA Project: Sonopsychotic – Farmhouse Double IPA.

What snack are you eating with it?

CO: The Red Accordion’s “TRA Burger”. Brandt Lake Wagyu ground chuck, Mozza & Havarti cheese, sun-dried tomato and roasted garlic aioli, arugula, roasted pancetta, beefsteak tomato, pickled red onion and freshly baked home made bun, served with kennebec fries.

The Red Accordion 1616 Alberni St. MAP

SEATS: 10 TABLES (2-6 seats each)| HEATED: NO | COVERED: NO

What is your favourite beer to enjoy outside on a picnic or patio?

Twin Sails Brewing Co-Founder/Brand Director, Cody Allmin: Dat Juice is by far my favourite patio beer that we make, super fruity with the right amount of dryness to keep it refreshing in the heat.

What snack are you eating with it?

CA: Pancetta & Caramelized Pineapple pizza with hot honey from the Mama Said Pizza food truck parked outside the brewery. The tropical fruit flavours of the beer work so well with the sweet and savoury pizza. I could eat this everyday if my metabolism could keep up!

Twin Sails Brewing 2821 Murray St. MAP

SEATS: 48 | HEATED: NO | COVERED: PARTIALLY

What is your favourite beer to enjoy outside on a picnic or patio?

Conor Crozier, General Manager of East Van Brewing Co.: Our Kia Ora DIPA – one of our newest and most popular brews. Motueka hops from New Zealand are the star of the show and give the Double IPA huge tropical and citrusy notes that are complimented by a juicy and full mouthfeel and rounded off with a bready and biscuity finish. Super crushable and perfect for a sunny Spring day on our patio.

What snack are you eating with it?

CC:A Lobster Combo from Salty’s Lobster Shack (who we have in-house). It’s half a Maine Lobster Roll made East Coast style with delicious garlic aioli, and it comes with a side of Lobster Bisque and served on a bed of chips.

East Vancouver Brewing Company 1675 Venables St. MAP

SEATS: 26 | HEATED: PARTIALLY | COVERED: PARTIALLY

What is your favourite beer to enjoy outside on a picnic or patio?

Megan McDonald, Co-Owner (& part-time beer slinger): If I was on the patio right now, I’d be drinking our brand new Habanero Wit beer – a classic wit with all the flavour of habanero and a little hum of heat on the back end.

What snack are you eating with it?

MM:If I’m snacking it’s a toss up between the very-addictive focaccia-style pizza we serve made locally by Anita’s Bakery or ordering fish tacos from Bow + Stern next door.

Bricklayer Brewing #101 - 46126 Yale Rd. MAP

What dish do you think that everyone should try?

Tiana He, Digital Marketer: Even if you’re not vegetarian or vegan, plant me. has a delicious but healthy Cauliflower Mac n’ Chi’z dish that is a crowd favourite! It features marinated, slow-roasted cauliflower in a luxurious cashew “chi-z” sauce, topped with na’an crunch, cashew parm and chopped parsley. Get ready for the ultimate comfort meal in! This is a must-try!

Available:

plant me. is open daily from 2:30 – 8pm.

Where to order it:

You can order plant me. for pick-up online or by calling (778) 222-5952, or on SkipTheDishes, UberEats, or DoorDash!

Our Town Café 245 East Broadway MAP

What dish do you think that everyone should try?

CHAU Marketing Manager, Erin Jay: Rice Fields Bowl – it’s a nourishing rice noodle bowl tossed in a dark soy garlic mushroom sauce, with organic tofu and beancurd, seasonal vegetables, herbs, and is paired with a side cup of savoury lychee-date broth.

Available:

This dish (and our entire menu!) is available at both of our locations. Tuesday – Sunday, 11:30 am – 9 pm from our East Vancouver location (5052 Victoria Drive) and daily 10 am – 6 pm from our Granville Island location (inside the Public Market).

Where to order it:

We’re available for pick-up, patio, and delivery! East Vancouver location: our patio is open for dine-in, or take-out is available by ordering online on our website and pick-up at our restaurant, calling in advance by phone, ordering in person, or through delivery, via DoorDash & Uber Eats. Granville Island location: take-out is available by ordering in person, calling in advance by phone, or delivery through DoorDash & Uber Eats.

CHAU Veggie Express 5052 Victoria Dr. MAP

CHAU Veggie Express (Granville Island) Granville Island Public Market MAP

What dish do you think that everyone should try?

Karmen Jones: The take out item everyone should try is our Jerk Chicken.

Available:

It’s available every day we are open, Thursday to Sunday at 4pm (Sunday/Thursday 4-10pm, Friday/Saturday 4-11pm).

Where to order it:

You can call in a pickup order 604-568-5882, or have it delivered by Door Dash, Skip the Dishes or Uber Eats.