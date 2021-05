THE GOODS FROM KISSA TANTO

Vancouver, BC | Kissa Tanto is looking to fill a couple of important kitchen positions: sous chef and pasta chef.

We are searching for experienced applicants who are excited to work in a busy environment and have positive attitudes; who are creative and technically skilled; and who possess a passion for Italian and Japanese-inspired food.

All interested individuals are welcome to email their resumés in confidence to hello@kissatanto.com.