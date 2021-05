The Goods from Bandidas Taqueria

Vancouver, BC | Bandidas is looking to hire an experienced server! Must be available evenings and weekends. The position is part time to start and will become full time as we open up for dine in.

We have a great team and we are all committed to a kind and inclusive work environment.

We would love for you to join our Bandidas family!

Please send your resumes to Melil at generalmanagerbandidas@gmail.com.