Giovane Seeking Café Manager and Cooks

The Goods from Giovane

Vancouver, BC | Kitchen Table Group, the team behind Ask for Luigi, Pourhouse, Pizzeria Farina, Farina A Legna and Di Beppe is looking for someone with a passion for coffee and café culture to lead the coffee program and oversee the daily operations of two unique Italian café concepts.

You have:

– Minimum one year’s previous management experience

– Barista skills- experience in the preparation of espresso-based coffee drinks, milk texturing and latte art

– Strong multi-tasking skills and enjoy a dynamic environment

– A calm and kind demeanour with guests and staff

– Serving it Right

– Foodsafe Level 1

Additional assets would include:

– Experience with Italian café culture

– Experience with Auphan POS

– Experience with inventory management and ordering

– Experience with scheduling

What we offer:

– Competitive wages and benefits packages

– A positive work environment with supportive upper management

– Company-wide discounts on food

– Opportunities for growth and advancement

We are a culture-driven organization defined by our core values and our ideal candidates will exemplify these values as a part of our team by displaying passion, focus and humility while being a team player who is happy to bring their unique perspectives and ideas to the table.

Resumes can be sent to careers@ktrestaurants.com We look forward to meeting you!



Giovane Bacaro, a new restaurant inspired by the wine bars of Venice, is opening soon and we are looking for passionate, driven cooks with a desire to learn and a positive attitude to join our team. There are multiple positions available across a variety of scheduling possibilities. This is an opportunity to be a part of an expanding restaurant group with room for growth, development and advancement. Our sister restaurants include Ask for Luigi, Di Beppe, Pourhouse, Pizzeria Farina and Farina a Legna.

You have:

– At least 1 year of experience working in ‘from scratch’ commercial kitchens

– Experience with Italian cuisine preferred

– Ability to work quickly and efficiently while multi-tasking and maintaining high food standards

– A positive attitude to bring to our close-knit team

What we offer:

– Competitive hourly rate

– Extended health benefits after 6 months of full-time employment

– Company wide discounts on food at all of our locations

– A supportive work environment with growth potential

Resumes can be sent to scott@giovanecafe.com.