Opportunity Knocks / West End

Giovane Seeking Café Manager and Cooks

Portrait

The Goods from Giovane

Vancouver, BC | Kitchen Table Group, the team behind Ask for Luigi, Pourhouse, Pizzeria Farina, Farina A Legna and Di Beppe is looking for someone with a passion for coffee and café culture to lead the coffee program and oversee the daily operations of two unique Italian café concepts.

You have:
– Minimum one year’s previous management experience
– Barista skills- experience in the preparation of espresso-based coffee drinks, milk texturing and latte art
– Strong multi-tasking skills and enjoy a dynamic environment
– A calm and kind demeanour with guests and staff
– Serving it Right
– Foodsafe Level 1

Additional assets would include:
– Experience with Italian café culture
– Experience with Auphan POS
– Experience with inventory management and ordering
– Experience with scheduling

What we offer:
– Competitive wages and benefits packages
– A positive work environment with supportive upper management
– Company-wide discounts on food
– Opportunities for growth and advancement

We are a culture-driven organization defined by our core values and our ideal candidates will exemplify these values as a part of our team by displaying passion, focus and humility while being a team player who is happy to bring their unique perspectives and ideas to the table.

Resumes can be sent to careers@ktrestaurants.com We look forward to meeting you!


Giovane Bacaro, a new restaurant inspired by the wine bars of Venice, is opening soon and we are looking for passionate, driven cooks with a desire to learn and a positive attitude to join our team. There are multiple positions available across a variety of scheduling possibilities. This is an opportunity to be a part of an expanding restaurant group with room for growth, development and advancement. Our sister restaurants include Ask for Luigi, Di Beppe, Pourhouse, Pizzeria Farina and Farina a Legna.

You have:
– At least 1 year of experience working in ‘from scratch’ commercial kitchens
– Experience with Italian cuisine preferred
– Ability to work quickly and efficiently while multi-tasking and maintaining high food standards
– A positive attitude to bring to our close-knit team

What we offer:
– Competitive hourly rate
– Extended health benefits after 6 months of full-time employment
– Company wide discounts on food at all of our locations
– A supportive work environment with growth potential

Resumes can be sent to scott@giovanecafe.com.

Giovane
Neighbourhood: West End
1049 West Cordova St. (Opening soon) | 604-687-9887 | WEBSITE
Giovane Seeking Café Manager and Cooks
Kitchen Table Group’s ‘Giovane’ Caffè and Bacaro Seeks General Manager

There are 0 comments

West End

Restaurant Graveyard / West End

Remembering Coal Harbour’s Short-Lived ‘High Priced Jewel Run by Amateurs’

Chef Liam Breem's promising, 74-seat, French and Mediterranean-inspired Verre lasted less than two years at 550 Denman St.

TBT / West End

Twelve Years Ago Today, Taking Truly Terrible Photos Inside Bin 941 Tapas Parlour

These images were taken in 2009, the popular restaurant's 11th year, arguably towards the very end of its long heyday.

Lexicon / West End

This Beloved Vancouver Legend Passed Away 99 Years Ago Today

"It's a testament to how special Joe Fortes was that so few in the century since his death have measured up to his respect and renown."

Restaurant Graveyard / West End

Remembering the Original ‘Hapa’ on Robson Street, a Dark and Sexy Game-Changer

The modern Japanese concept thrived for years in a dark space that made guests feel like they were being let in on a secret.

Lexicon / West End

The Big Red Airplane That Occasionally Buzzes the City of Vancouver

Technically a De Havilland Dash 8, this striking aircraft travels our coastline six days a week on pollution detection patrol.

You Need To Try This / West End

Not Even a Global Pandemic Could Stop This Made-in-Vancouver Burrito Collaboration…

The surprise arrival of this burrito -- aptly named "Not today, Seitan" -- rushed me back in spirit to this far more relaxed time.

Popular

You Need To Try This / Commercial Drive

You Need to Try This Delicious Handheld at East Van’s New ‘Vennie’s Sub Shop’

The meatloaf in this Livia potato bunned beauty is classically glazed and smeared with a sauce reminiscent of Triple-O's.

Tea and Two Slices

On Drinking in Parks and Privileged Dinosaurs Longing for Vancouver’s Good Old Days

In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean Orr finds confused senior citizens and the resurrection of Vision Vancouver.

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

The Beautiful but Haunted Vancouver Restaurant That Never Lived Up to Its Potential

Century was a 'Modern Latin Cowboy' themed restaurant located in the old Lola’s/Ballantyne’s address at 432 Richards Street.

Comfort Food / Kitsilano

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // The Best Biscuit Sandwich in Vancouver Is Kind of Absurd

It's too much to ask of a biscuit to contain such a load and maintain any structural integrity, so embrace the mess.

Community News / Tofino

Tofino’s ‘Kuma’ Japanese Restaurant Seeking New Ownership

Opportunity Knocks

See more from Opportunity Knocks
Opportunity Knocks / Fraserhood

Ubuntu Canteen Seeks New Member to Join Small Team

Opportunity Knocks / Downtown

Kitchen Table Group’s ‘Giovane’ Caffè and Bacaro Seeks General Manager

Opportunity Knocks / Downtown

Opening Soon ‘Miantiao’ Restaurant Seeks Candidates for All Positions

Opportunity Knocks / Kitsilano

Upcoming ‘Delara’ Restaurant Now Hiring for Several Key Positions