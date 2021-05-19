Edge Catering Introduces New Picnic Menus, Launching June 1st

The Goods from Edge Catering

Vancouver, BC | Summertime calls for a blanket, a bottle of wine, and a fabulous picnic. With indoor service at restaurants limited, people are craving inventive ways to safely gather with their bubbles in their favourite locales outside.

Introducing gourmet picnic menus from Edge Catering. Let’s help you “step up your picnic experience, especially in these continued times” , says Edge Catering owner Judy Reeves. “This is different, it’s a gourmet experience”. People just really need something special, and to feel a little bit of a magical moment, which we’ve all been lacking,”

Whether you are heading to the park, the beach or out for a hike, Edge Catering has got the perfect picnic for you to enjoy the outdoors this summer. Each order is presented in compostable packaging, packed in a bonus customized Edge Catering insulated cooler bag to use all summer long. Check out these packable and “bubble” pleasing gourmet picnics from Edge Catering. And don’t forget about the wine!

TUSCAN GARDEN PARTY Grilled & pickled vegetables, beet hummus, prosciutto & melon, caprese skewers, tapenade puff pastry tarts, calabrese baguette

Tuscan pasta salad

Vanilla panna cotta with fresh berries

Choice of sparkling or bottled water Priced at $60 for 2 guests / $180 for 6 guests COUNTRYSIDE DRIVE Buttermilk pecan crusted chicken quarters

Potato green bean salad

Fruit salad

Brown butter brownie

Choice of sparkling or bottled water Priced at $60 for 2 guests GRAZING IN THE GREAT OUTDOORS Charcuterie and cheese plate with fruit, pickles, baguette, and house crisps

Watermelon, feta, arugula, and mint salad

Peanut butter everything cookie

Choice of sparkling or bottled water Priced at $55 for 2 guests

Pre-orders available now, picnics launch June 1st! To see the full menu of gourmet picnics please visit Edge Catering.

About Edge Catering | Edge Catering is Vancouver’s premiere catering company, This coveted caterer is renowned for its elevated, locally sourced, custom cuisine and flawless, detailed event management of any size. Led successfully for 15-years by female food entrepreneur Judy Reeves, Executive Chef Jasmin Porcic joined Edge in 2018. European classically trained, and most recently led national culinary development under Rob Feenie for Cactus Club, Reeves knew that with Chef Porcic’s mastery, the time was right to pursue a more food forward, Chef driven approach to catering. With a fresh rebrand, and build-out of an expansive” state of the art” commissary and events space at Hastings and Victoria, Reeves has a keen eye on the future with her expanded sales and culinary talent including key players from the recently departed team at Culinary Capers. As committed partners, great collaborators, and consummate professionals, it’s the personalized, hands on approach that sets Edge apart. For more information on Edge please contact Noelene at noelenes@shaw.ca Follow along on Edge’s food journey at @edgecaters