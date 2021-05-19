Community News / East Vancouver

Edge Catering Introduces New Picnic Menus, Launching June 1st

Portrait

The Goods from Edge Catering

Vancouver, BC | Summertime calls for a blanket, a bottle of wine, and a fabulous picnic. With indoor service at restaurants limited, people are craving inventive ways to safely gather with their bubbles in their favourite locales outside.

Introducing gourmet picnic menus from Edge Catering. Let’s help you “step up your picnic experience, especially in these continued times” , says Edge Catering owner Judy Reeves. “This is different, it’s a gourmet experience”. People just really need something special, and to feel a little bit of a magical moment, which we’ve all been lacking,”

Whether you are heading to the park, the beach or out for a hike, Edge Catering has got the perfect picnic for you to enjoy the outdoors this summer. Each order is presented in compostable packaging, packed in a bonus customized Edge Catering insulated cooler bag to use all summer long. Check out these packable and “bubble” pleasing gourmet picnics from Edge Catering. And don’t forget about the wine!

TUSCAN GARDEN PARTY

Grilled & pickled vegetables, beet hummus, prosciutto & melon, caprese skewers, tapenade puff pastry tarts, calabrese baguette
Tuscan pasta salad
Vanilla panna cotta with fresh berries
Choice of sparkling or bottled water

Priced at $60 for 2 guests / $180 for 6 guests

COUNTRYSIDE DRIVE

Buttermilk pecan crusted chicken quarters
Potato green bean salad
Fruit salad
Brown butter brownie
Choice of sparkling or bottled water

Priced at $60 for 2 guests

GRAZING IN THE GREAT OUTDOORS

Charcuterie and cheese plate with fruit, pickles, baguette, and house crisps
Watermelon, feta, arugula, and mint salad
Peanut butter everything cookie
Choice of sparkling or bottled water

Priced at $55 for 2 guests

Pre-orders available now, picnics launch June 1st! To see the full menu of gourmet picnics please visit Edge Catering.

About Edge Catering | Edge Catering is Vancouver’s premiere catering company, This coveted caterer is renowned for its elevated, locally sourced, custom cuisine and flawless, detailed event management of any size. Led successfully for 15-years by female food entrepreneur Judy Reeves, Executive Chef Jasmin Porcic joined Edge in 2018. European classically trained, and most recently led national culinary development under Rob Feenie for Cactus Club, Reeves knew that with Chef Porcic’s mastery, the time was right to pursue a more food forward, Chef driven approach to catering. With a fresh rebrand, and build-out of an expansive” state of the art” commissary and events space at Hastings and Victoria, Reeves has a keen eye on the future with her expanded sales and culinary talent including key players from the recently departed team at Culinary Capers. As committed partners, great collaborators, and consummate professionals, it’s the personalized, hands on approach that sets Edge apart. For more information on Edge please contact Noelene at noelenes@shaw.ca Follow along on Edge’s food journey at @edgecaters

Edge Catering
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
1927 East Hastings St. | 604-876-7226 | WEBSITE
Edge Catering Introduces New Picnic Menus, Launching June 1st
Edge Catering Announces Decadent Mother’s Day Brunch Delivery Menu

There are 0 comments

East Vancouver

You Need To Try This / Commercial Drive

You Need to Try This Delicious Handheld at East Van’s New ‘Vennie’s Sub Shop’

The meatloaf in this Livia potato bunned beauty is classically glazed and smeared with a sauce reminiscent of Triple-O's.

Opening Soon / Chinatown

New Dumpling Shop ‘BLND TGER’ to Launch in Chinatown this Summer

Three first timers are creating something that will amount to more than it outwardly seems in the old Mamie Taylor's space.

Opening Soon / East Vancouver

Inside ‘Collective Goods’, Opening Soon in East Van

The new concept from the team behind The Mackenzie Room and Say Mercy! will be part grocery, part wine shop, part bistro.

Heads Up / East Vancouver

New ‘Cut Flowers’ Exhibition Set to Open at East Van’s Slice Of Life Gallery

Local artist Jacqueline Nicholas started carving her large-scale flower-inspired woodblocks during last year's quarantine.

Cool Things We Want / East Vancouver

Strange Fellows’ New ‘Stranger’ Canned Wines are Picnic Perfect

The wines - released tomorrow - are very palatable, and I wouldn't hesitate to make room for them in either my picnic basket or camp kit.

Track and Food / Commercial Drive

TRACK & FOOD // Local Chefs Talk Collaboration, Pandemics and Delivery Apps

In this episode, Jamie and Mickey speak to chefs Doug Stephen and Phil Scarfone about working their way through weird times.

Popular

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

The Beautiful but Haunted Vancouver Restaurant That Never Lived Up to Its Potential

Century was a 'Modern Latin Cowboy' themed restaurant located in the old Lola’s/Ballantyne’s address at 432 Richards Street.

You Need To Try This / Commercial Drive

You Need to Try This Delicious Handheld at East Van’s New ‘Vennie’s Sub Shop’

The meatloaf in this Livia potato bunned beauty is classically glazed and smeared with a sauce reminiscent of Triple-O's.

Opening Soon / Chinatown

New Dumpling Shop ‘BLND TGER’ to Launch in Chinatown this Summer

Three first timers are creating something that will amount to more than it outwardly seems in the old Mamie Taylor's space.

Comfort Food / Kitsilano

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // The Best Biscuit Sandwich in Vancouver Is Kind of Absurd

It's too much to ask of a biscuit to contain such a load and maintain any structural integrity, so embrace the mess.

Tea and Two Slices

On Living in a Hate Crime Capital and the True Costs of Cleaning Up a Tent City Mess

In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean Orr considers a move to Alberta while remember the legacy of Vision Vancouver.

Previous
You Need to Try This Perfectly Composed ‘Cobb Salad’ at Kitsilano’s Bel Café
Next
Terrifying Simulation Shows Relative Sizes of Historic Tsunami Waves

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Tofino

Tofino’s ‘Kuma’ Japanese Restaurant Seeking New Ownership

Community News

Sales of Two Summer Sippers to Support BC Hospitality Foundation Scholarships

Community News / East Vancouver

Coho Coffee Unveils New Brunch Menu Fuelled by Commissary Member Ingredients

Community News / Downtown

Fairmont Pacific Rim Announces Appointment of Kate Siegel as New Executive Pastry Chef