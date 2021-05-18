Kitchen Table Group’s ‘Giovane’ Caffè and Bacaro Seeks General Manager

The Goods from Giovane

Vancouver, BC | Kitchen Table Group (Ask for Luigi, Pourhouse, Di Beppe, Pizzeria Farina and Farina A Legna) is looking for a General Manager to lead the team at Giovane. Within the space there is a soon-to-open Venetian inspired wine bar and restaurant, Giovane Bacaro, as well as an Italian café. The ideal candidate is passionate about food and service, and is inspired to teach and lead teams.

You have:

– A minimum of 3 years of previous restaurant management experience

– Ability to work both evenings and weekends

– Experience with ordering and inventory management

– Experience with scheduling and payroll

– Labour and Cost of goods control experience

– Proficiency with Microsoft Word and Excel or equivalents

– Serving it Right

– Foodsafe Level 1

– Strong customer service skills

– A calm and kind demeanour with guests and staff

Additional assets would include:

– Knowledge of Italian aperitivi, food and wine

– Barista skills- experience in the preparation of espresso based coffee drinks

– Familiarity with Auphan POS system

– Familiarity with Optimum Control Inventory System

What we offer:

– Competitive salary and benefits packages

– A positive work environment with supportive upper management

– Company wide discounts on food (both when working or as a guest)

– Opportunities for growth and advancement

Interested applicants please send your resumes to careers@ktrestaurants.com.

While we appreciate all applicants we will not be able to reply to everyone. Thank you and we look forward to meeting you!