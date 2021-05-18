Community News / Yaletown

BC Spot Prawns & Kutatas Wines Pairing in Special Menu at Provence Marinaside

Vancouver, BC | For Provence Marinaside’s May/June Monthly Winery Menu, Wine Director Joshua Carlson has chosen to highlight artisan wine producers, Kutatàs Wines from Salt Spring Island. “I visited the winery last year and with each of the wines I tasted I thought of seafood,” says Carlson. “Mid-May through June is also BC Spot Prawn season. Every year Provence celebrates these luscious crustaceans with a special menu and it seemed natural to combine the two into one menu. I feel in the case of Kutatàs Wines and Spot Prawns the old adage of ‘what grows together, goes together’ is absolutely true.”

Carlson brought in wines for Provence Marinaside Executive Chef Jean-Francis Quaglia and his chef team to taste and they used the flavour profiles to design dishes especially designed to complement the wines. These dishes are unique to the BC Spot Prawn and Kutatàs Winery Menu and do not appear on the restaurant’s regular menu. A good example is the Seared Halibut and Spot Prawn Duo. The flavours of the Kutatàs Patricia Bay Pinot Noir inspired Chef Jean-Francis to create a West Coast version of a dish he made at Hotel Negresco in Nice under Domenique Le Stanc that paired sole with chicken stock. In Provence Marinaside’s version, Chef Jean-Francis uses local halibut, spot prawns, chicken broth, and earthier vegetables like carrots.

BC SPOT PRAWN and KUTATÀS WINE MENU
Winemakers: Mira Tusz & Daniel Dragert
Two-course Menu $66
Two-course Wine Pairing $25
Two-course Petit Pour Pairing $15

First Course

Choose One

Chilled English Pea Soup with Poached BC Spot Prawns
buttermilk crème fraiche

Kutatás Wines Mèthode Traditionelle Brut 2015
This is a wonderfully complex bubble. Equal parts Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, spontaneous fermentation and 36 months sur lie. Zero dosage. Full of leezy flavours like fresh baked brioche, with bright acid backbone that is reminiscent
of olive brine and dill pickles. That ‘greenness’ inspired the fresh pea soup with mint. The creaminess and lees inspired crème fraîche. The sweetness of the poached prawns complements the dryness of the brut.

or

BC Spot Prawn and Scallop Crudo
lime espelette dressing, sunflower sprouts

Kutatás Wines Ortega 2018
Not a typical island Ortega, this one displays rich, ripe, and round flavours. Spontaneous fermentation, 100% carbonic maceration. Aged sur ole for 8 months in French oak. Aromatic fresh floral notes,with a rich, oily, textural palate. Only 120 cases produced.

***

Second Course

Choose One

BC Spot Prawn Duo Grilled and Provençal Style
tagliatelle and zucchini ribbons tossed in extra virgin olive oil

Kutatás Wines Pinot Noir Rosé 2019
Spontaneous fermentation, 10 months our lie in French oak. Not your grandmother’s rosé! Textural with layered flavours of stewed rhubarb and strawberries. Fuller bodied with balanced acidity. Complex enough to stand up to prawns cooked two different ways.

or

Seared Halibut and Spot Prawn Duo
chicken oysters and spring vegetables

Kutatás Wines Patricia Bay Pinot Noir 2018
Kutatás Wines ‘Patricia Bay Vineyard’ Pinot Noir. Clone 114 Pinot Noir. Site specific, de-stemmed, un-fined, unfiltered, spontaneous fermentation. Light colour, bright brambly berry nose. Lovely complex palate which starts with cherry and moves through sous bois and some mushroom notes.

If you don’t wish to purchase the full wine pairing, the wines are also available individually by the glass or by the bottle (see individual pricing here).

The BC Spot Prawn and Kutatàs Winery Menu also includes the option of one pound of BC Spot Prawns at daily market price which can be prepared grilled or steamed with various add-ons such as Jim Beam Garlic Butter ($4) or Clarified Butter ($3).

If you still have a little room left, you might want to end you dinner in true French fashion with a slice of Provence Marinaside’s Tarte au Citron ($12) or with a selection of BC Cheeses ($21).

Life doesn’t get any better than this – BC Spot Prawns, beautiful artisan wines from Kutatàs Wine, and dining al fresco on one of Provence’s four heated patios overlooking the False Creek Seawall and Quayside Marina.

NOTES | Provence Marinaside is committed to the health and safety of its guests and staff in keeping with the protocols set by the BC Ministry of Health. You can find the details of Provence’s standards here

Provence is open every day for Dine-In service on its heated patios –  Brunch (M-F: 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., Sat & Sun: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.), Lunch (M-F: 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.), Dinner (Mon – Sun: 5 – 10 p.m.) and Happy Hour (Mon – Sun: 3-5 p.m.). Enjoy Live Jazz every Wednesday from 6 – 9 p.m. Reservations are recommended.

In addition to Dine-In service, Provence Marinaside continues to offer its regular menus for brunch, lunch and dinner for Provence at Home Takeout. If you prefer to cook Provence’s food in the comfort of your own kitchen, they also offer four French Food Made Easy kits.

Provence Marinaside is also supporting The Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre with the donation of meals and funds along with a donation option on their should the public also wish to support the organization. Details can be found on Provence Marinaside’s Home Page.

Provence Marinaside
Neighbourhood: Downtown
1177 Marinaside Crescent | 604-681-4144 | WEBSITE
