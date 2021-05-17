Opportunity Knocks / Kitsilano

Upcoming 'Delara' Restaurant Now Hiring for Several Key Positions

Vancouver, BC | Delara, a modern Persian restaurant opening in the Kitsilano neighbourhood of Vancouver this summer, is looking to fill some key positions.

While we are accepting applications for all restaurant positions, we are specifically looking for a professional front of house General Manager with experience in a fast-paced dining environment. We’re also hoping to add a Sous Chef to our kitchen roster.

The front of the house General Manager (GM) oversees service operation and a small team of servers. In collaboration with the Chef/Owner, the GM will set the tone for providing friendly and professional service. The applicant should have experience in restaurant management and an understanding of Excel, point of sale (POS) and reservation systems. Knowledge of wine and/or cocktails would be an asset.

Delara is also looking for a Sous Chef who can help execute the menu consistently while ensuring kitchen staff stay organized. The candidate should have at least 3 years of kitchen experience and ideally has aspirations of growth in this profession. Background in ordering and inventory are also beneficial.

We offer competitive salaries and a respectful and supportive work environment.

To apply please email your resume to info@delararestaurant.ca.

Kitsilano
2272 West 4th Ave. (Opening soon)
