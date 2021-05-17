Street Auntie Aperitivo House Now Hiring for Several Kitchen Positions

The Goods from Street Auntie Aperitivo House

Vancouver, BC | We are currently seeking members of our kitchen team. We are looking for chefs of all levels, and back of house staff. Please send your resume to chef@streetauntie.com.

About Street Auntie Aperitivo House | STREET AUNTIE aperitivo house is an innovative concept inspired by the comfort and soul of the world’s most authentic Chinese street food. At their downtown Vancouver location, the aperitivo house focuses on adding a contemporary twist to steamed fresh seafood, modern dim-sum, and ever-changing internationally inspired Chinese tapas dishes.