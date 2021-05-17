Opportunity Knocks / Yaletown

Street Auntie Aperitivo House Now Hiring for Several Kitchen Positions

Portrait

The Goods from Street Auntie Aperitivo House

Vancouver, BC | We are currently seeking members of our kitchen team. We are looking for chefs of all levels, and back of house staff. Please send your resume to chef@streetauntie.com.

About Street Auntie Aperitivo House | STREET AUNTIE aperitivo house is an innovative concept inspired by the comfort and soul of the world’s most authentic Chinese street food. At their downtown Vancouver location, the aperitivo house focuses on adding a contemporary twist to steamed fresh seafood, modern dim-sum, and ever-changing internationally inspired Chinese tapas dishes.

Street Auntie Aperitivo House
Neighbourhood: Downtown
1039 Granville St. | 604-345-9667 | WEBSITE
Street Auntie Aperitivo House Now Hiring for Several Kitchen Positions
Take Your Mom Out for a Picnic With Street Auntie Aperitivo House and Uncle’s Snack Shop

There are 0 comments

Yaletown

Opening Soon / Yaletown

Take a Look Inside the New Field & Social, Opening Today in Yaletown

I snuck a peek yesterday afternoon and found the new 15-seat, salad-focused eatery looking primed for its first customers.

Opening Soon / Yaletown

New Location of ‘Field & Social’ Beginning to Take Shape in Yaletown

Given its sharp conceptual focus, sleek aesthetic and established identity this will be a good fit for the neighbourhood.

Opening Soon / Yaletown

Capo and The Spritz Opening Soon in Yaletown

The 120 seat casual pizza restaurant and bar is set to launch mid-September on the ground floor of the Opus Hotel.

Opening Soon / Yaletown

Highly Anticipated ‘Do Chay’ Eatery to Launch in Yaletown Over Long Weekend

From the new black tile on the bar to the hanging birdcages, the 50-seat Vietnamese restaurant is looking clean and sharp.

Opening Soon / Yaletown

Inside Do Chay, Opening Soon in Yaletown

The menu will mirror that of its Kingsway twin, with wine and beer flowing from the marble bar's dozen or so taps.

Opening Soon / Yaletown

A Sneak Peek Inside Cioppino’s Expansion

The 'Enoteca' private function rooms adjacent to Cioppino's are being renovated so as to be fully absorbed by the latter.

Popular

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

The Beautiful but Haunted Vancouver Restaurant That Never Lived Up to Its Potential

Century was a 'Modern Latin Cowboy' themed restaurant located in the old Lola’s/Ballantyne’s address at 432 Richards Street.

Opening Soon / Chinatown

New Dumpling Shop ‘BLND TGER’ to Launch in Chinatown this Summer

Three first timers are creating something that will amount to more than it outwardly seems in the old Mamie Taylor's space.

Reader Poll

Vaccine Passports for Restaurants, Yes or No?

Discussions are already taking place in BC about introducing digital proof of vaccination to access reopened dining rooms.

Opening Soon / East Vancouver

Inside ‘Collective Goods’, Opening Soon in East Van

The new concept from the team behind The Mackenzie Room and Say Mercy! will be part grocery, part wine shop, part bistro.

Tea and Two Slices

On Living in a Hate Crime Capital and the True Costs of Cleaning Up a Tent City Mess

In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean Orr considers a move to Alberta while remember the legacy of Vision Vancouver.

Previous
COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // The Best Biscuit Sandwich in Vancouver Is Kind of Absurd
Next
Upcoming ‘Delara’ Restaurant Now Hiring for Several Key Positions

Opportunity Knocks

See more from Opportunity Knocks
Opportunity Knocks / Downtown

Opening Soon ‘Miantiao’ Restaurant Seeks Candidates for All Positions

Opportunity Knocks / Kitsilano

Upcoming ‘Delara’ Restaurant Now Hiring for Several Key Positions

Opportunity Knocks / Gastown

Gastown’s Pidgin on Hunt for Experienced Bartender

Opportunity Knocks / False Creek

Ancora Is on the Hunt for Experienced Line Cooks