Opening Soon ‘Miantiao’ Restaurant Seeks Candidates for All Positions

The Goods from Miantiao

Vancouver, BC | Miantiao is the latest project from Kitchen Table Restaurants and is opening soon in the Shangri-La Hotel. Named after the Mandarin word for ‘noodle’, the new concept will blend Italian and Chinese cuisines while showcasing the very best of Italian, Chinese and Canadian ingredients.

We are currently hiring for all positions – cooks, dishwashers, servers, bartenders, servers assistants, hosts and baristas – across a variety of scheduling options.

If you have 2 years previous experience in a similar casual fining dining environment as well as a passion for creating unique experiences through food, drink and/or service please send your resume to hao-yang@miantiaorestaurant.com outlining the position you are applying for along with your availability.