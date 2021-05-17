Comfort Food / Kitsilano

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // The Best Biscuit Sandwich in Vancouver Is Kind of Absurd

This series maps out our editors’ picks for Vancouver’s best and most legendary comfort foods. We encourage readers to steer us towards their favourites in the comments or by using the hashtag #ScoutYVR on social media.

Despite the attractive selection of six biscuit-based sandwiches at Kitsilano’s Chewie’s Biscuit Co. (aka Chewie’s Chicken & Biscuits) I keep returning for “The Moose”, which I wrote about previously when the restaurant opened a few years ago. I now believe – after many instances of repeatedly happy consumption – that it’s totally worthy of a spot on this comfort food map. So let’s go over it again…Dominated by a buttermilk fried chicken breast and layered with unmelted cheddar, good bacon and a perfectly peppered fried egg all dressed in a salty sausage gravy, the sandwich is a crunchy, oozy, crispy thing of stacked and super savoury indulgence. Of course, it’s too much to ask of a delicate biscuit to contain such a ludicrous load and maintain any structural integrity (especially after popping the yolk), so it’s best to see the mess as part of the appeal while remembering that this is exactly what napkins are made for. Just don’t be intimidated by its outward absurdity. Attack with a knife and fork if you must!

Chewie's Biscuit Company
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
2822 West 4th Ave. | WEBSITE
