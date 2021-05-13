Opportunity Knocks / False Creek

Ancora Is on the Hunt for Experienced Line Cooks

Vancouver, BC | Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio is currently searching for two strong part-time line cooks to the team. Two years of kitchen experience is required. To apply, please send your resume to sebastiand [at] ancoradining.com.

ABOUT ANCORA WATERFRONT DINING AND PATIO | Opened in 2015 on Vancouver’s False Creek seawall with a second location now open in West Vancouver’s Ambleside neighbourhood, Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio embraces the harmony of Peruvian and Japanese cuisines while incorporating the very best of the Pacific Northwest. Paired with an exceptional array of wines that emphasize style and character over geography and varietal, a wide selection of signature and classic cocktails and spirits and a decor that reflects the serene-yet-sophisticated feel of the West Coast, Ancora offers a truly unique dining experience that celebrates diverse cultures, international flavours and culinary artistry in its expansive dining rooms, private quarters and crudo bars. Since its opening, Ancora has been singled out for numerous accolades, including The Globe and Mail’s ‘10 Best New Vancouver Restaurants 2015’; enRoute’s 2016 shortlist of the Best New Restaurants in Canada; mentions on the prestigious annual ranking of Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants in 2016, 2017 and 2019; ‘Best Latin’ at the 2019 Where to Dine Vancouver awards; and Chef of the Year (Ricardo Valverde) as chosen by Vancouver food industry insiders in the 2019 Georgia Straight Golden Plates Awards

