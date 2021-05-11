Viaggio Hospitality Group Welcomes New Corporate Chef Director

The Goods from Viaggio Hospitality Group

Vancouver, BC | Viaggio Hospitality Group is excited to welcome Alessandro Vianello as their new Corporate Chef Director.

ALESSANDRO VIANELLO – CORPORATE CHEF DIRECTOR

Born in North Vancouver, Alessandro is a seasoned culinary expert in the city and started cooking at a very young age—his family is from Venice, Italy, and food was always a huge part of his upbringing.

Chef Alessandro was most recently the Executive Chef for Kitchen Table Group, and has held positions at Gooseneck Hospitality, Fairmont Waterfront’s ARC Restaurant, and Fairmont St. Andrew’s in Scotland. Some of his accomplishments include placing second in the Gold Medal Plates, being voted as one of the Best Chefs in Vancouver for the Georgia Straight’s annual Golden Plates issue, and appearing on the Food Network’s Great Food Bucket List.

One of his proudest career moments was being able to shadow and learn to cook from an amazing chef at a winery in Tuscany, Italy. Don’t forget to ask him about gondolas—his family was one of the first to build these iconic modes of transport in Venice.

Alessandro’s contributions to all Viaggio Hospitality venues are greatly appreciated and celebrated, one of the latest being a deliciously crafted new pizza dough at Red Card Sports Bar + Eatery.

ABOUT VIAGGIO HOSPITALITY GROUP | A leader in providing outstanding food and beverage experiences, Viaggio Hospitality Group has an award-winning and diverse collection of restaurants and bars in British Columbia. From fine-dining establishments to casual eateries to exciting sports bar, there is something on offer for every type of guest. More information can be found online at www.viaggiohospitality.com.