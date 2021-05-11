New ‘Cut Flowers’ Exhibition Set to Open at East Van’s Slice Of Life Gallery

Progress, exploration, transformation, and hopefulness — these are concepts that resonate with artist Jacqueline Nicholas right now. The Vancouver-based artist began the process of carving large-scale flower-inspired woodblocks during quarantine last year and the result is a line-up of bright and bold prints that are now set for a solo show called Cut Flowers at Slice of Life Gallery.

The official word:

“Cut Flowers explores simple flower-like drawings carved into MDF blocks, whose foundation represents sanity in chaos that transcends the limitations of its outcome. The block acts as a ‘matrix’ in which infinite prints can be pulled, cut, and collaged. Nicholas draws parallels to the outside world’s efforts to progress society during the stagnant, uncertain times we are currently existing in.”

Check out Cut Flowers starting this Thursday, May 13 through to Monday, May 17. To book a viewing time, click here. Want to meet the artist? Nicholas will be at the gallery Thursday from 6-11pm and Saturday from 12-4pm.