Heads Up / East Vancouver

New ‘Cut Flowers’ Exhibition Set to Open at East Van’s Slice Of Life Gallery

Portrait

Images via @jacquelinenicholas_

Progress, exploration, transformation, and hopefulness — these are concepts that resonate with artist Jacqueline Nicholas right now. The Vancouver-based artist began the process of carving large-scale flower-inspired woodblocks during quarantine last year and the result is a line-up of bright and bold prints that are now set for a solo show called Cut Flowers at Slice of Life Gallery.

The official word:

“Cut Flowers explores simple flower-like drawings carved into MDF blocks, whose foundation represents sanity in chaos that transcends the limitations of its outcome. The block acts as a ‘matrix’ in which infinite prints can be pulled, cut, and collaged. Nicholas draws parallels to the outside world’s efforts to progress society during the stagnant, uncertain times we are currently existing in.”

Check out Cut Flowers starting this Thursday, May 13 through to Monday, May 17. To book a viewing time, click here. Want to meet the artist? Nicholas will be at the gallery Thursday from 6-11pm and Saturday from 12-4pm.

Slice of Life Gallery & Studios
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
1636 Venables Street) | 604.707.0708 | WEBSITE
New ‘Cut Flowers’ Exhibition Set to Open at East Van’s Slice Of Life Gallery
Scout List Vol. 577

There are 0 comments

East Vancouver

Cool Things We Want / East Vancouver

Strange Fellows’ New ‘Stranger’ Canned Wines are Picnic Perfect

The wines - released tomorrow - are very palatable, and I wouldn't hesitate to make room for them in either my picnic basket or camp kit.

Track and Food / Commercial Drive

TRACK & FOOD // Local Chefs Talk Collaboration, Pandemics and Delivery Apps

In this episode, Jamie and Mickey speak to chefs Doug Stephen and Phil Scarfone about working their way through weird times.

TBT / Chinatown

Exactly Five Years Ago, One of Vancouver’s Best Restaurants Softly Opened in Chinatown

These photos were taken the night of the Japanese-Italian inspired restaurant's first friends and family service in late April, 2016.

Opening Soon / Chinatown

‘Nancy Go Yaya’ Opening Soon in Chinatown

The Singaporean restaurant and wine bar arrives this summer from the team behind Bao Bei and Kissa Tanto.

You Need To Try This / Commercial Drive

You Need to Try These Delicious Chocolate Cookies on Commercial Drive

We're usually down for their little cream-filled doughnut rounds but these cookies are just the right thing on a cloudy day.

2 Places
Cool Things We Want / Main Street

We Want Some Summer in a Bottle From Vancouver’s Own Penny Frances Apothecary

The new scents take us to late July strolls through the night gardens of Italian villas and to relaxed California patios...

Popular

Tea and Two Slices

On Bears Cleaning Up Gastown and Taking Bets on the New Tent City Location

In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean Orr finds new murals and drugs being seen as 'morally unacceptable'.

Opening Soon / Kitsilano

‘Delara’ Restaurant to Launch in Kits This Summer

The new 60 seater from chef Bardia Ilbeiggi (formerly of Farmer's Apprentice, L'Abattoir) will focus on "humble Persian food."

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

‘The Farmhouse’ Opening Soon in Mt. Pleasant

Expect casual Italian menus that change often in a casual environment overseen by people who know what they're doing.

Cool Things We Want / East Vancouver

Strange Fellows’ New ‘Stranger’ Canned Wines are Picnic Perfect

The wines - released tomorrow - are very palatable, and I wouldn't hesitate to make room for them in either my picnic basket or camp kit.

Opening Soon / Downtown

Hidden Patio Project ‘El Chupito’ Opening Soon

Located behind the original La Taqueria address, the new cocktail-forward project will have its own menus and identity.

Heads Up

See more from Heads Up
Heads Up / Kitsilano

Sign Up Now for the Museum of Vancouver’s Artist-Led Natural Dye Workshop

The virtual workshop will focus on two simple at-home processes, including the 'Hapazome' technique of flower and plant pounding.

Heads Up

Eleven Ways to Make Moms Feel Super Appreciated This Mother’s Day

We've combined our brains to create a list of cool, delicious and useful things your awesome Mom might want this Sunday...

Heads Up

How to Make the Most of This Year’s DOXA Documentary Film Festival

For their big birthday, the venerable film fest is pulling double duty by hosting an online streaming festival AND a classic drive-in.

Heads Up / Kitsilano

Pre-Register Now for the Museum of Vancouver’s ‘MOVirtual’ Artist Talk With Paul Wong

The Museum of Vancouver is hosting the local Chinese-Canadian artist for a truly special artist talk on May 18th.