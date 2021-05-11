Blue Grouse Winery Raises $20,000 to Feed Local Families in Need

The GOODS from Blue Grouse

Cowichan Valley, BC | Blue Grouse Estate Winery’s recent fundraising campaign resulted in a whopping $20,000 donation to Nourish Cowichan Society, a charitable organization in the Cowichan Valley that offers meals and food hampers for families in need. The $20,000 donation will allow Nourish Cowichan to provide 10,000 meals to families going through food insecurity in the community.

Through April, in honour of BC Wine Month, the winery asked consumers to buy wine and support local. For every wine sold through any channel (wine stores, restaurants, online, and directly at the winery), $1 was donated to Nourish Cowichan. In addition, every dollar raised was matched by the winery proprietors, the Brunner Family.

With the support of their wine club, sales teams, and trade partners, the winery closed the month with more than 7,200 bottles sold, almost doubling last year’s campaign.

To boost donations this year, the winery set up a fundraising page on Canada Helps, which raised nearly $5,000 from members of the community. The total of all combined donations was rounded up by the Brunners to $20,000.

“We would like to thank every single wine lover who helped us achieve this incredible result and all those who contributed with cash donations as well,” says Paul Brunner, Blue Grouse Estate winery proprietor. “The Blue Grouse team worked very hard to beat last year, and the effort really paid off. I’m very proud of their work and happy we can help many more families in our community this year. It’s all about giving back during these challenging times.”

Fatima Silva, executive director and co-founder of Nourish Cowichan says this help from Blue Grouse will make a difference. “Feeding children a healthy meal at school helps them to focus and learn. If we want to end the cycle of poverty in our community, we need to give our children a good education. We are very grateful to Paul & Cristina Brunner and the entire team at Blue Grouse Winery for their commitment to being part of the solution.”

Nourish Cowichan needs community help year-round; to donate to the charity go here.

About Blue Grouse Estate Winery | In the heart of Vancouver Island is Blue Grouse Estate Winery, a family-owned Cowichan Valley gem. Winemaker Bailey Williamson creates the lineup of wines for the Estate label from sustainably farmed estate-grown vines. Grapes for the Quill label are sourced from quality grape growers on Vancouver Island and in the Okanagan. Varietal wines include Ortega, Pinot Gris, and Pinot Noir, as well as a traditional method sparkling wine, “Paula” named after winery owners Paul and Cristina Brunner’s daughter. The wines are bright, crisp, and well-balanced, showcasing where they are grown.

Following the Provincial Health Order, Blue Grouse is operating by providing al fresco sit-down tastings only. Make an appointment to enjoy the sought-after cool-climate wines on the patio by booking online here.