We Want to Luxuriate in These New ‘Sangre De Fruta’ Inspired Spa Treatments

We’re a pretty satisfied bunch, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t covetous. Sometimes we see things out there that we just must have. Cool Things We Want is an archive of those earthly desires.

While searching for original and escapist ways to take care of our personal wellness (and sanity) while also keeping safely close-to-home, we could think of nothing more indulgent than putting in a bit of time at the spa. Lo and behold, local skincare brand Sangre de Fruta Botanical has just teamed up with CHI, The Spa to create an exclusive and sensual new spring menu of West Coast inspired spa treatments, now available by reservation at their downtown Vancouver location inside the Shangri-La hotel.

This is not a paid advertisement of any kind. We just really dig the products from Sangre de Fruta and are stoked that their qualities have caught the attention of the Shangri-La to a degree where a collaboration like this can take place.

Drawing inspiration from the natural beauty of our PNW surroundings, each of the four treatments currently available have been specially designed to highlight the local skincare company’s products, including their Botanical Body Cream, Facial and Body Serums, and Tonic. The entire line-up of Sangre de Fruta products features locally harvested and wild ingredients, artfully created in their Bowen Island workshop, with a series of scents – Rose No. 1, Neroli Forever, or Jasmin de Nuit – that are both timeless and transportive.

In the expert hands of CHI, The Spa’s massage therapists and aestheticians, it’s difficult to imagine a more luxuriant experience could be had whilst remaining in the city. As an added bonus, for a limited time the spa is offering a special “Sangre de Fruta Experience” package, including 60-minute massage and botanical hair treatment for $225.

Check out the rest of the menu of offerings below:

Sangre de Fruta 90-Minute Massage | $300

Treat yourself invigorating body scrub, a relaxing steam/shower, followed by an indulgent massage using Sangre de Fruta botanical body cream. The body cream is a rich, whipped texture that melts from cream to oil and absorbs deeply into the skin. Choose your scent — the Rose No. 1, Neroli Forever, or Jasmin de Nuit. (Incorporates a scrub — Brown sugar, with the Mille Fleurs Botanical Body Serum) Sangre de Fruta 60-Minute Massage | $215

Treat yourself to a relaxing massage using Sangre de Fruta botanical body cream. The body cream is a rich, whipped texture that melts from cream to oil and absorbs deeply into the skin. Choose your scent – the Rose No. 1, Neroli Forever, or Jasmin de Nuit. Sangre de Fruta 30-Minute Facial Treatment | $160

This facial treatment uses a facial oil with healing oils that are both helpful for protecting the skin from the elements and replenishing and soothing the skin. Followed by a facial cream that is rich and deeply moisturizing. (Incorporates the Solis Flower Nectar Facial Serum, the Magic Hour Botanical Face Cream and finishes with the Botanical Tonic.) Add Ons

Mille Fleurs Botanical Body Serum Treatment + $50

Botanical Hair Treatment +$50

24 hours’ notice is required for all spa treatments. Book yourself some relaxation time here. Sold on the idea but not ready to venture outside your own home for your self-care? No sweat. Products featured in the treatments are also available to purchase from CHI, The Spa or seek them out online here.