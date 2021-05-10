St. Lawrence Reveals New Springtime Celebration Menu

The Goods from St. Lawrence

Vancouver, BC | Tickets are now available for our new Springtime Celebration Menu offered May 14-16! Each menu includes complimentary gougères and a choice of starter, main and dessert for $49 per person plus tax (plus optional add-ons). Stay tuned for weekly updates as we announce our new Table d’Hôte take-out menus featuring fresh, seasonal ingredients sourced from local purveyors throughout May!

SPRINGTIME CELEBRATION MENU

• Friday, May 14 through Sunday, May 16 •

Complimentary Gougères

Add-ons:

Oreilles de Crisse 10

fried pork rinds with maple & MTL spices

Pâté en Croûte du Jour 15

terrine of the day in pastry with condiments and mustard

POUR COMMENCER

choice of:

Truite Fumé, Salade d’Asperges Grillées, Oeuf Croustillant & Sauce Vincent

confit trout with grilled asparagus salad, crispy egg & herb aioli

or

Tarte à la Betterave & Fromage Frais, Salade de Glorious Organic

roasted beets, fresh cheese & hazelnut tart with ‘celebration’ salad from Glorious Organics

LES PLATS PRINCIPAUX

choice of:

Potage de Fruits de Mer au Saffron, Poireaux & Pomme de Terre

seafood stew (rockfish, scallops, side stripe shrimp, beach oysters) with saffron & cream

or

Lapin Braise, Nouille aux Oeufs, Champignon King, Bacon & Livèche

braised rabbit with egg noodles, king oyster mushrooms, bacon & lovage

DESSERT

choice of:

Crème Bavaroise à la fève Tonka, Rhubarbe & Crumble

Bavarois mousse with poached rhubarb & strudel crumble

or

Galette des Rois au Chocolat

chocolate & almond pithivier