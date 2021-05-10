St. Lawrence Reveals New Springtime Celebration Menu

The Goods from St. Lawrence
Vancouver, BC | Tickets are now available for our new Springtime Celebration Menu offered May 14-16! Each menu includes complimentary gougères and a choice of starter, main and dessert for $49 per person plus tax (plus optional add-ons). Stay tuned for weekly updates as we announce our new Table d’Hôte take-out menus featuring fresh, seasonal ingredients sourced from local purveyors throughout May!
SPRINGTIME CELEBRATION MENU
• Friday, May 14 through Sunday, May 16 •
Complimentary Gougères
Add-ons:
Oreilles de Crisse 10
fried pork rinds with maple & MTL spices
Pâté en Croûte du Jour 15
terrine of the day in pastry with condiments and mustard
POUR COMMENCER
choice of:
Truite Fumé, Salade d’Asperges Grillées, Oeuf Croustillant & Sauce Vincent
confit trout with grilled asparagus salad, crispy egg & herb aioli
or
Tarte à la Betterave & Fromage Frais, Salade de Glorious Organic
roasted beets, fresh cheese & hazelnut tart with ‘celebration’ salad from Glorious Organics
LES PLATS PRINCIPAUX
choice of:
Potage de Fruits de Mer au Saffron, Poireaux & Pomme de Terre
seafood stew (rockfish, scallops, side stripe shrimp, beach oysters) with saffron & cream
or
Lapin Braise, Nouille aux Oeufs, Champignon King, Bacon & Livèche
braised rabbit with egg noodles, king oyster mushrooms, bacon & lovage
DESSERT
choice of:
Crème Bavaroise à la fève Tonka, Rhubarbe & Crumble
Bavarois mousse with poached rhubarb & strudel crumble
or
Galette des Rois au Chocolat
chocolate & almond pithivier
