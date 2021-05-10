Community News / Railtown Japantown

St. Lawrence Reveals New Springtime Celebration Menu

Portrait

The Goods from St. Lawrence

Vancouver, BC | Tickets are now available for our new Springtime Celebration Menu offered May 14-16! Each menu includes complimentary gougères and a choice of starter, main and dessert for $49 per person plus tax (plus optional add-ons). Stay tuned for weekly updates as we announce our new Table d’Hôte take-out menus featuring fresh, seasonal ingredients sourced from local purveyors throughout May!

SPRINGTIME CELEBRATION MENU
• Friday, May 14 through Sunday, May 16 •

Complimentary Gougères

Add-ons:

Oreilles de Crisse 10
fried pork rinds with maple & MTL spices

Pâté en Croûte du Jour 15
terrine of the day in pastry with condiments and mustard

POUR COMMENCER
choice of:

Truite Fumé, Salade d’Asperges Grillées, Oeuf Croustillant & Sauce Vincent
confit trout with grilled asparagus salad, crispy egg & herb aioli

or

Tarte à la Betterave & Fromage Frais, Salade de Glorious Organic
roasted beets, fresh cheese & hazelnut tart with ‘celebration’ salad from Glorious Organics

LES PLATS PRINCIPAUX
choice of:

Potage de Fruits de Mer au Saffron, Poireaux & Pomme de Terre
seafood stew (rockfish, scallops, side stripe shrimp, beach oysters) with saffron & cream

or

Lapin Braise, Nouille aux Oeufs, Champignon King, Bacon & Livèche
braised rabbit with egg noodles, king oyster mushrooms, bacon & lovage

DESSERT
choice of:

Crème Bavaroise à la fève Tonka, Rhubarbe & Crumble
Bavarois mousse with poached rhubarb & strudel crumble

or

Galette des Rois au Chocolat
chocolate & almond pithivier

ORDER NOW

St. Lawrence
Neighbourhood: Railtown Japantown
269 Powell St. | WEBSITE
St. Lawrence Reveals New Springtime Celebration Menu
Award-Winning St. Lawrence Launches New ‘Market-Fresh Menu’ Dinner Series

There are 0 comments

Railtown Japantown

Comfort Food / Railtown Japantown

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // Arguably the Best Brownie Situation Ever Sold in Vancouver

The delicious and not too sweet things are dense, chewy and creamy at the same time, no doubt the result of some alchemic spell.

Definitive Records / Railtown Japantown

All the Things Being Listened to by The Mackenzie Room’s Antonio Cayonne

The hospitality lifer picks three important records, singles out some vital podcasts and shares several essential books on tape.

Opening Soon / Railtown Japantown

Inside the Imminent Japanese Cafe, ‘Harken’

It's been a long time coming, but the new cafe aims to start serving coffee and shojin ryori-style vegan food around June 1st.

View From Your Window / Railtown Japantown

The View From Your Window #216

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Opening Soon / Railtown Japantown

Take a Sneak Peek Inside Pallet Coffee’s Beautiful New Roastery in Railtown

After several months in the making the new facility is on track to officially open to the public this Monday, November 4th.

You Need To Try This / Railtown Japantown

Is This Vancouver’s Most Underrated Restaurant?

Dosanko, the quietly excellent yoshuku-style restaurant on the edge of Japantown, is back open for dinner service.

Popular

Tea and Two Slices

On Bears Cleaning Up Gastown and Taking Bets on the New Tent City Location

In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean Orr finds new murals and drugs being seen as 'morally unacceptable'.

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

‘The Farmhouse’ Opening Soon in Mt. Pleasant

Expect casual Italian menus that change often in a casual environment overseen by people who know what they're doing.

Opening Soon / Kitsilano

‘Delara’ Restaurant to Launch in Kits This Summer

The new 60 seater from chef Bardia Ilbeiggi (formerly of Farmer's Apprentice, L'Abattoir) will focus on "humble Persian food."

Cool Things We Want / East Vancouver

Strange Fellows’ New ‘Stranger’ Canned Wines are Picnic Perfect

The wines - released tomorrow - are very palatable, and I wouldn't hesitate to make room for them in either my picnic basket or camp kit.

Community News / Kitsilano

Beaucoup Bakery and Heritage Asian Eatery Team Up for Dim Sum-Inspired Croissant Collaboration

Previous
We Want to Luxuriate in These New ‘Sangre De Fruta’ Inspired Spa Treatments
Next
‘Delara’ Restaurant to Launch in Kits This Summer

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Commercial Drive

Limited Time Strawberry Buns Now Available to Pre-Order at Grounds for Coffee

Community News / West Side

Potluck Hawker Eatery Celebrates Asian Heritage Month With Ultimate Malaysian Eats Mash-Up

Community News / Kitsilano

Beaucoup Bakery and Heritage Asian Eatery Team Up for Dim Sum-Inspired Croissant Collaboration

Community News / Mt. Pleasant

33 Brewing Experiment Welcomes New ‘Baby Azacca’ to Their Beer Family