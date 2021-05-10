Potluck Hawker Eatery Celebrates Asian Heritage Month With Ultimate Malaysian Eats Mash-Up

The GOODS from Potluck Hawker Eatery

Vancouver, BC | Potluck Hawker Eatery is celebrating its Southeast Asian roots for Asian Heritage Month with the ultimate Malaysian eats mash-up. The Meegorrito is inspired by chef Justin Cheung’s favourite breakfast burrito and IndoMie’s infamous instant noodle.

Available starting Friday, May 14th and all May weekends after, the special handheld represents nostalgic moments from Cheung’s childhood, perfect for any time of the day. The flour tortilla is filled with wok fried yellow egg noodles with curry powder, chili sauce, special soy sauce, spam and egg before being seared on the griddle. A tofu version is available.

Part proceeds from the Meegorrito benefits the Asian Mental Health Collective.

About Potluck Hawker Eatery | Located in Cambie Village, Potluck Hawker Eatery is a Southeast Asian counter-service style restaurant that draws inspiration from the ritual of potlucks, where families spend the day in the kitchen preparing their family’s signature dish and contributing to the table – a coming together of stomach-filling, soul-warming dishes.