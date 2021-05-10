Community News / West Side

Potluck Hawker Eatery Celebrates Asian Heritage Month With Ultimate Malaysian Eats Mash-Up

Portrait

The GOODS from Potluck Hawker Eatery

Vancouver, BC | Potluck Hawker Eatery is celebrating its Southeast Asian roots for Asian Heritage Month with the ultimate Malaysian eats mash-up. The Meegorrito is inspired by chef Justin Cheung’s favourite breakfast burrito and IndoMie’s infamous instant noodle.

Available starting Friday, May 14th and all May weekends after, the special handheld represents nostalgic moments from Cheung’s childhood, perfect for any time of the day. The flour tortilla is filled with wok fried yellow egg noodles with curry powder, chili sauce, special soy sauce, spam and egg before being seared on the griddle. A tofu version is available.

Part proceeds from the Meegorrito benefits the Asian Mental Health Collective.

About Potluck Hawker Eatery | Located in Cambie Village, Potluck Hawker Eatery is a Southeast Asian counter-service style restaurant that draws inspiration from the ritual of potlucks, where families spend the day in the kitchen preparing their family’s signature dish and contributing to the table – a coming together of stomach-filling, soul-warming dishes.

Potluck Hawker Eatery
3424 Cambie St. | 604-423-9344 | WEBSITE
Potluck Hawker Eatery Celebrates Asian Heritage Month With Ultimate Malaysian Eats Mash-Up
Potluck Hawker Eatery Celebrates Mother’s Day With Mama Cheung’s Laksa Seafood Boil

There are 0 comments

West Side

Opening Soon / Kitsilano

‘Delara’ Restaurant to Launch in Kits This Summer

The new 60 seater from chef Bardia Ilbeiggi (formerly of Farmer's Apprentice, L'Abattoir) will focus on "humble Persian food."

From The Collection / Kitsilano

FROM THE COLLECTION // Excavated Pieces of BC’s Indigenous History

The Museum of Vancouver's Jasmine Wilson explains how one particular collection connects her to her own personal history.

Restaurant Graveyard / South Granville

This Was Once Upon a Time Vancouver’s Most Popular Restaurant Chain

The Aristocratic was well known for its cheap burgers, neon signage and 'Risty' character sporting a top hat and monocle.

Heads Up / Kitsilano

Pre-Register Now for the Museum of Vancouver’s ‘MOVirtual’ Artist Talk With Paul Wong

The Museum of Vancouver is hosting the local Chinese-Canadian artist for a truly special artist talk on May 18th.

You Need To Try This / South Granville

You Need to Try This Shaved Fennel and Apple Salad at Farmer’s Apprentice

This picnic-worthy sharable sees fennel, radish, cabbage, and ambrosia apple all dressed in a gentle pumpkin seed vinaigrette.

View From Your Window / West Side

The View From Your Window #253

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Popular

Tea and Two Slices

On Bears Cleaning Up Gastown and Taking Bets on the New Tent City Location

In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean Orr finds new murals and drugs being seen as 'morally unacceptable'.

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

‘The Farmhouse’ Opening Soon in Mt. Pleasant

Expect casual Italian menus that change often in a casual environment overseen by people who know what they're doing.

Opening Soon / Kitsilano

‘Delara’ Restaurant to Launch in Kits This Summer

The new 60 seater from chef Bardia Ilbeiggi (formerly of Farmer's Apprentice, L'Abattoir) will focus on "humble Persian food."

Cool Things We Want / East Vancouver

Strange Fellows’ New ‘Stranger’ Canned Wines are Picnic Perfect

The wines - released tomorrow - are very palatable, and I wouldn't hesitate to make room for them in either my picnic basket or camp kit.

Community News / Kitsilano

Beaucoup Bakery and Heritage Asian Eatery Team Up for Dim Sum-Inspired Croissant Collaboration

Previous
Beer Brief, Vol. 48
Next
Gang Releases Over 1,000 Cockroaches In Taipei Restaurant During Dinner Rush

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Railtown Japantown

St. Lawrence Reveals New Springtime Celebration Menu

Community News / Commercial Drive

Limited Time Strawberry Buns Now Available to Pre-Order at Grounds for Coffee

Community News / Kitsilano

Beaucoup Bakery and Heritage Asian Eatery Team Up for Dim Sum-Inspired Croissant Collaboration

Community News / Mt. Pleasant

33 Brewing Experiment Welcomes New ‘Baby Azacca’ to Their Beer Family