Gang Releases Over 1,000 Cockroaches In Taipei Restaurant During Dinner Rush

This news story from Taiwan should make us glad the recent spate of violent Lower Mainland gang activity has yet to involve cockroaches…

(via) Focus Taiwan quotes Taipei Police Commissioner Chen Jia-chang as saying five members of a crime ring called Bamboo Union released over 1,000 of the critters in a restaurant during the dinner rush last week because the owner of the restaurant in question (ironically named ‘G House’) was heavily indebted to their organisation: