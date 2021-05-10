Beaucoup Bakery and Heritage Asian Eatery Team Up for Dim Sum-Inspired Croissant Collaboration

The GOODS from Beaucoup Bakery & Cafe

Vancouver, BC | In celebration of Asian Heritage Month, Beaucoup Bakery and Heritage Asian Eatery have come together to create a dim sum-inspired Golden Mochi Croissant. The creation features Beaucoup Bakery’s famous butter croissants, a salted egg yolk frangipane, and Heritage Asian Eatery’s black sesame ball. Available at both Beaucoup Bakery (2150 Fit Street) and Heritage Asian Eatery’s Mount Pleasant location (382 West Broadway) for the month of May, part proceeds will benefit Yarrow Society, which helps low-income seniors in Chinatown.

“As part of our Asian heritage, food is very important and special to us,” says Betty Hung, who co-owns Beaucoup Bakery with her brother Jacky Hung. “We are proud of our culture, where family is everything. For Jacky and I, there is nothing more quintessential than dim sum with the family on the weekends. Paul and Natasha at Heritage Asian Eatery make incredible dim sum! Black sesame balls are a dim sum staple. We couldn’t think of a better way of honouring our culture than by joining forces with friends.”

The Golden Mochi Croissant will be available on a first come, first serve basis.

About Beaucoup Bakery | Beaucoup Bakery & Café opened its doors in December 2012, offering French-inspired pastries. The reason for opening Beaucoup Bakery was simple, to leave the world a happier place, even if through something as simple as a cookie. The company’s priority is to put care and pride into everything it does, from the ingredients used and the little details that go into the baking, through to the way the company treats valued customers and friends.

For more information, please visit www.beaucoupbakery.com or www.eatheritage.ca.