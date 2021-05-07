Watch This Drone Pilot Fly His Way Through an Iconic Restaurant

Minneapolis drone pilot Jay Christensen went to Los Angeles to fly his camera through the famous Mel’s Drive-In on Sunset Boulevard, dodging servers on rollerskates, customers and a band performing ‘My Favorite Song’.
Your comment
Name *
Email *Your email address will not be published.
Website
Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.
Expect casual Italian menus that change often in a casual environment overseen by people who know what they're doing.
The Aristocratic was well known for its cheap burgers, neon signage and 'Risty' character sporting a top hat and monocle.
In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean Orr finds new murals and drugs being seen as 'morally unacceptable'.
Planning a trip to Mars or Mercury when the travel restrictions ease up? Keep in mind that gravity won't be the same.
For the latest edition of Patio City we've detailed the decks of five beloved Vancouver establishments.
Stenophylla is not only supposedly Arabica-like in taste but also possibly ready to withstand the rigours of climate change.
Watch as proprietor Yamane-san quietly goes about crafting his signature pizza toast in his old cafe outside Tokyo.
Once upon time the letters in the alphabet didn't all look the same or even make the same sounds as they do today.
There are 0 comments