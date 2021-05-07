Take Your Mom Out for a Picnic With Street Auntie Aperitivo House and Uncle’s Snack Shop

The Goods from Street Auntie Aperitivo House
Vancouver, BC | Announcing a super exciting collaboration between Street Auntie Aperitivo House and Uncle’s Snack Shop. Pick up from Uncle’s Snack Shop or Street Auntie Aperitivo House May 7th, 8th, 9th. Orders can be placed through Tock here.
Uncle’s Snack Shop x Street Auntie’s Mother’s Day Picnic Collaboration
$68
Picnic Blanket
Rotkäppchen
De-Alcoholised Sparking Wine
From Street Auntie:
Yunnan Ghost Chicken Salad
mango, pickled papaya, sawtooth herb, lime
From Uncle’s Snack Shop:
Pom Pomelo Salad
pickled watermelon rind, jicama, mint, mini cucumber, spicy tamarind
From Uncle’s Snack Shop:
Eggtofu Katsu Sandy (x2)
house-made egg tofu, tartar, katsu sauce, milk bread
From Street Auntie:
Tiramisu Cheesecake (x2)
