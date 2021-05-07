Beetbox Announces New ‘Beet the Heat’ Slushie Buckets, Beach Bag Combos

The Goods from Beetbox

Vancouver, BC | Plant-based comfort-food favourite Beetbox is getting the summer season in full swing by introducing new ‘Beet the Heat’ Slushie Buckets and bringing back its popular Beach Bag Combos for two beginning tomorrow at the West End hotspot.

Each beach-ready Beet the Heat Slushie Bucket comes with a four-litre bucket filled with cantaloupe-apple slushie mix, ladle, four cups, straws and garnishes for $29, with add-ons that include 375-mL mickeys of Cazadores Tequila Reposado ($20) or Bombay Sapphire gin ($17) or a 200-mL bottle of St-Germain elderflower liqueur ($17). Slushies are also available by the glass (16 oz) for $5, with mini 50-mL bottles of vodka or gin available as add-ons for $5 each.

The new slushies will also be available as part of Beetbox’s popular Beach Bag Combos, which feature ready made, al-fresco feasts for pairs of picnickers, backpackers or beach-blanketers and include a choice of two sandwiches (the Burger with Cheeze or Classic or Nashville Chick-Un), two hot sides (excluding Chili Cheeze Fries) and two bottled or canned beverages (including alcoholic and zero-proof selections) or virgin slushies all packed and ready to go in a custom Beetbox tote to keep for $49 plus tax.

Guests can also tote away jars of Beetbox’s ‘secret ingredients’ by adding items from the restaurant’s signature and housemade ‘Beetbox Basics’ line of vegan condiments, toppings and dressings like Spicy Pickles, Hot Sauce and Chipotle, Miso and Vegan Mayo varieties and more, all available in handy take-home formats fresh from the fridge.

NEW WEEKLY MENU DROPS

Beetbox Chef/Co-Owner Bryan Satterford continues to add to Beetbox’s lineup of vegan, vegetarian and flexitarian-friendly fare by dropping new weekly menu features every Tuesday, with the latest — the Filet o’ Phish (beer-battered tofu filet, meyer lemon tartar sauce, pickles, shedduce, potato bun) — available exclusively until Tuesday, May 11.

HOW TO ORDER

Beetbox’s Beach Bag Combos and Beet the Heat Slushies can be ordered via beetboxveg.com/beet-the-heat or in person at the restaurant (1074 Davie Street) seven days a week, with tote bags also available for purchase separately for $15 per bag while quantities last.

For more information on Beetbox or to stay up to date on all the latest developments, go to beetboxveg.com or follow @beetboxveg on Instagram.

ABOUT BEETBOX | An exciting culinary concept located in the heart of Vancouver’s West End, Beetbox is a counter-service restaurant offering an ever-growing community of vegans, vegetarians and ‘flexitarians’ a homespun menu of plant-based comfort food perfect for quick pick-up or delivery service. The latest project for industry veterans GM/Co-owner Justin Tisdall and Chef/Co-owner Bryan Satterford, Beetbox offers a mouthwatering menu of burgers, sandwiches and wraps as well as snacks, salads and sides and a bar that features local kombucha and craft beer and vegan BC wine on tap, handcrafted cocktails, summer slushies and zero-proof libations.