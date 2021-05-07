AnnaLena Hiring Servers and Floor Manager

The Goods from AnnaLena

Vancouver, BC | AnnaLena restaurant is looking to add a few key members to our front of house team. In preparation for the re-opening of dine in operations, we are looking for likeminded individuals to assist with nightly operations. With a focus on tasting menu service and wine pairings, we are consistently evolving our menus and beverage programs. Our ideal candidates for this position have a passion for hospitality, food, beverage and service. Experience in tasting menu or fine dining service is preferred, but not required.

If you would like to inquire with us about the position and the opportunities we currently have available, please email us in confidence to jeff [at] annalena.ca. Only suitable contacts will be contacted. We are looking forward to meeting you.