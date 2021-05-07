33 Brewing Experiment Welcomes New ‘Baby Azacca’ to Their Beer Family

The Goods from 33 Brewing Experiment

Vancouver, BC | A full expression of hop flavour and aroma in an anytime, anywhere format hazy. Huge cascades of tropical and orchard fruit fall onto layers of pine and silky smooth malt base notes to calm that well earned thirst. Watch our 6-pack can family grow; welcome Baby Azacca, now available in our tasting room and select stockists across British Columbia and beyond.



33B-EXP.002-MkII

Baby Azacca Hazy Pale

Pineapple, Citrus, Easy

5.5% alc./vol.

6 x 355ml